Mastering player mentality key at Valero Texas Open

Hatton is the +1200 favorite with BetMGM Sportsbook, but I am not going to be advocating for the top dog this week. This is not to say Hatton isn’t capable, but with a poor performance at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play plus the worry of a possible hand/wrist complaint… I’m already wary. (And as you’ll see later in this column, apart from Jordan Spieth a few years ago, longshots have had some success at the Valero Texas Open.) And the PGA TOUR is so deep with quality players that even being one percent off your best can be the difference between contending for a win or battling on the cut line.