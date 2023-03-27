WiretoWire: Burns bests bracket at WGC-Dell

It’s a marathon, not a sprint, they say about professional golf, a cliché best epitomized on the weekend at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, where players must navigate four matches in two days to take the title, after three days of group play. Sam Burns channeled this steady energy to earn his fifth career PGA TOUR title Sunday at Austin Country Club. Burns’ weekend included a Round of 16 victory over Patrick Cantlay, 2 and 1, a Quarterfinal win over Mackenzie Hughes, 3 and 2, and a Sunday morning Semifinal win over good friend Scottie Scheffler in 21 holes. Burns then sprinted to the finish in the Championship match against Cameron Young, making eight birdies in 13 holes, including four consecutive birdies to close the match on the 13th hole, 6 and 5. Burns trailed Young through four holes Sunday afternoon at Austin CC, but the Louisiana native made birdie at the fifth to win the hole and tie the match, and it was off to the races from there. Scheffler had a short birdie try on the second extra hole of their Semifinal match to advance to the final, but it slid by, and Burns took advantage of his second chance with a 15-foot winning birdie on the next hole. Against the second-year TOUR pro Young, who finished runner-up in two majors as a rookie, Burns maximized his moment. The LSU alum accrues 550 FedExCup points, ascending from No. 52 to No. 8 on the season-long standings. Don’t expect that ascent to slow anytime soon.