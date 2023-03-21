Emotions on full display with match play format in Austin

Analysis: They certainly didn’t do Rahm any favors with this group. Fowler returns to the event for the first time since 2016, chasing a Masters berth via the Official World Golf Rankings. He needs to get out of the group to have a chance. A semifinalist in 2014, Fowler is trending off eight straight made cuts and six top 20s this season. Mitchell will need his best driving game (he’s seventh in SG: Off-the-Tee) to fight fire with fire. He loves the head-to-head aspect but hasn’t translated that to results in his first two trips to Austin. Horschel won the event two years ago and is a proven competitor. But swing issues have plagued him this season and at 195th off the tee and 93rd in putting he will need to turn his form around fast. Rahm has won his group three of five times with a best finish of runner-up in 2017.