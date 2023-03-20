DraftKings Preview: WGC-Dell Match Play

The PGA TOUR heads to Austin, Texas this week for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. This is the one event of the year that is not a standard stroke-play event. Instead, we will have a 64-man bracket-style tournament. Golfers will be placed into 16 groups of four, where each player in a group plays each of the other three players in 18-hole matches over the first three rounds (which begins on Wednesday). The winner of each group will make the Round of 16, which will take place Saturday morning. The Quarterfinals will be held later on Saturday afternoon before both the Semifinals and Championship Match take place on Sunday.