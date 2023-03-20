Odds Outlook: Defending Champion Scottie Scheffler edges Rahm, McIlroy as the favorite in Austin

The group of five at +2200 all catches the eye, one way or another. Collin Morikawa has cashed T13 or better in four of his last six, including three T6 or better. ... Jordan Spieth has done everything but win in the last month. He couldn't hold the lead on the back nine at Valspar last week and settled for T3. Cashed T4 at a difficult Bay Hill with T19 at TPC Sawgrass sandwiched in the middle. ... Viktor Hovland’s form is heating up as he's cashed five of six T20 or better, including T3 at THE PLAYERS last time out. ... Xander Schauffele hasn't found much fun in Austin over the course of his first four visits. Just two top-10 paydays in 2023, but the best of the bunch was T3 at PGA WEST. ... Tony Finau adds to the West Coast players who haven't broken through here. Like Schauffele and Cantlay, he has never won his group in this event.