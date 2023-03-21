PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23H AGO

Betting Stat Pack: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

2 Min Read

Betting DFS

A star-studded field in the Lone Star state features 42 of the top 50 players in the OWGR at Austin Country Club for a week of match play.

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    Pete Dye's Par-71 on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, runs up through the hills and down by the water's edge to the tune of 7,108 yards, if all 18 holes are required at the World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play.

    The format of 72 holes with a 36-hole cut is on the sidelines this week as match play takes center stage. The field of 64 is broken into 16 groups of four. After three round robin matches, the group winner will advance to the Round of 16 and elimination play.

    On the line is a purse $20 million ($3.5 million winner) plus 550 FedExCup points.

    Here’s a look at some of the notable stats that could come into play this week, as players try to navigate their corner of the bracket:

    Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.


    SG: Total

    RankPlayer
    1Jon Rahm
    2Scottie Scheffler
    3Max Homa
    4Tony Finau
    5Tyrrell Hatton
    6Jason Day
    7Patrick Cantlay
    8Rory McIlroy
    9Collin Morikawa
    10Xander Schauffele

    -Click stat headline above for additional players-


    Match play provides an interesting shift of gears. Playing the man rather than the course adds an extra angle on top of Pete Dye's genius. I'm looking for the men who have been playing the best golf to create my foundation in my bracket. LINK TO BRACKET GAME HERE PLEASE. It doesn't guarantee anything but scrolling this list to see whose TOTAL game has been statistically on point can provide clues.

    SG: Tee to Green

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Rory McIlroy
    3Jon Rahm
    4Collin Morikawa
    5Tony Finau
    6Tyrrell Hatton
    7Max Homa
    8Patrick Cantlay
    10Jason Day
    12Tommy Fleetwood

    Pressure plays out in many ways in this format. Painting fairways and GIR forces the opponent to keep up. The fairways don't provide the most generous of landing areas (only 25 yards) but there's only two inches of Bermuda rough to navigate for approaches. Nothing is stress-free in this format, but the more stress eliminated, the better the results.

    SG: Putting

    RankPlayer
    1Maverick McNealy
    2Taylor Montgomery
    6Andrew Putnam
    8Aaron Wise
    9Sam Burns
    9Max Homa
    11Jon Rahm
    12Jason Day
    16Seamus Power
    18Tyrrell Hatton

    Another week on Bermuda shouldn't bother the world's best. Heck, it's another week on Pete Dye in general for most of the field as well. Holing putts for birdie and par can switch momentum and apply pressure. With the greens running around 11 feet on the Stimpmeter lagging them tight will also relieve potential stress.

    Remember, there is no guaranteed formula! Just like the madness of March on the hardwood, big upsets are possible in EVERY match because these guys are that good.

    And remember, it's one match, not 72 holes, and truly anything can happen.

    For those of you, who enjoy a deeper dive, enjoy this:

    GroupsOddsRankRankRank
    SGSGSG
    No. 1TotalT2GPutting
    Scottie Scheffler (1)+8002196
    Tom Kim (17)+45001816104
    Alex Noren (38)+80005810142
    Davis Riley (54)+100009379117
    No. 2
    Jon Rahm (2)+11001311
    Billy Horschel (22)+660012814793
    Keith Mitchell (39)+5000232388
    Rickie Fowler (49)+5000142452
    No. 3
    Rory McIlroy (3)+120082173
    Keegan Bradley (20)+5500324058
    Denny McCarthy (48)+8000417632
    Scott Stallings (52)+2000011712891
    No. 4
    Patrick Cantlay (4)+20007844
    Brian Harman (25)+8000719359
    K.H. Lee (35)+150004942102
    Nick Taylor (55)+12500193151
    No. 5
    Max Homa (5)+1600379
    Hideki Matsuyama (18)+5000353767
    Kevin Kisner (42)+12500197200113
    Justin Suh (63)+100007611646
    No. 6
    Xander Schauffele (6)+2200101819
    Tom Hoge (23)+6600132547
    Aaron Wise (40)+10000951698
    Cam Davis (64)+125009152161
    No. 7
    Will Zalatoris (7)+33005232136
    Ryan Fox (29)+10000dnqdnqdnq
    Harris English (37)+100008413928
    Andrew Putnam (56)+15000401176
    No. 8
    Viktor Hovland (8)+2200151578
    Chris Kirk (28)+6600163340
    Si Woo Kim (34)+6600221994
    Matt Kuchar (59)+8000262873
    No. 9
    Collin Morikawa (9)+220094119
    Jason Day (32)+330061012
    Adam Svensson (44)+12500384163
    Victor Perez (51)+12500dnqdnqdnq
    No. 10
    Tony Finau (10)+22004524
    Kurt Kitayama (19)+8000505085
    Adrian Meronk (45)+12500dnqdnqdnq
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60)+12500135145114
    No. 11
    Matt Fitzpatrick (11)+4000437837
    Sahith Theegala (26)+6600516661
    Min Woo Lee (41)+6600dnqdnqdnq
    J.J. Spaun (61)+15000627076
    No. 12
    Jordan Spieth (12)+2200242677
    Shane Lowry (21)+50004617172
    Taylor Montgomery (47)+8000171112
    Mackenzie Hughes (50)+150006911735
    No. 13
    Sam Burns (13)+3500441159
    Seamus Power (30)+80007912541
    Adam Scott (33)+8000124110139
    Adam Hadwin (53)+8000305345
    No. 14
    Tyrrell Hatton (14)+25005617
    Russell Henley (31)+800012161190
    Lucas Herbert (46)+1500018519365
    Ben Griffin (62)+15000313956
    No. 15
    Cameron Young (15)+33004514149
    Sepp Straka (27)+15000609548
    Corey Conners (36)+55007445151
    Davis Thompson (57)+200001129766
    No. 16
    Sungjae Im (16)+3300121362
    Tommy Fleetwood (24)+4500111255
    J.T. Poston (43)+1250010482142
    Maverick McNealy (58)+10000281561

