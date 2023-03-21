Betting Stat Pack: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
A star-studded field in the Lone Star state features 42 of the top 50 players in the OWGR at Austin Country Club for a week of match play.
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
A star-studded field in the Lone Star state features 42 of the top 50 players in the OWGR at Austin Country Club for a week of match play.
Pete Dye's Par-71 on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, runs up through the hills and down by the water's edge to the tune of 7,108 yards, if all 18 holes are required at the World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play.
The format of 72 holes with a 36-hole cut is on the sidelines this week as match play takes center stage. The field of 64 is broken into 16 groups of four. After three round robin matches, the group winner will advance to the Round of 16 and elimination play.
On the line is a purse $20 million ($3.5 million winner) plus 550 FedExCup points.
Here’s a look at some of the notable stats that could come into play this week, as players try to navigate their corner of the bracket:
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|Max Homa
|4
|Tony Finau
|5
|Tyrrell Hatton
|6
|Jason Day
|7
|Patrick Cantlay
|8
|Rory McIlroy
|9
|Collin Morikawa
|10
|Xander Schauffele
-Click stat headline above for additional players-
Match play provides an interesting shift of gears. Playing the man rather than the course adds an extra angle on top of Pete Dye's genius. I'm looking for the men who have been playing the best golf to create my foundation in my bracket. LINK TO BRACKET GAME HERE PLEASE. It doesn't guarantee anything but scrolling this list to see whose TOTAL game has been statistically on point can provide clues.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|Jon Rahm
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|5
|Tony Finau
|6
|Tyrrell Hatton
|7
|Max Homa
|8
|Patrick Cantlay
|10
|Jason Day
|12
|Tommy Fleetwood
Pressure plays out in many ways in this format. Painting fairways and GIR forces the opponent to keep up. The fairways don't provide the most generous of landing areas (only 25 yards) but there's only two inches of Bermuda rough to navigate for approaches. Nothing is stress-free in this format, but the more stress eliminated, the better the results.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Maverick McNealy
|2
|Taylor Montgomery
|6
|Andrew Putnam
|8
|Aaron Wise
|9
|Sam Burns
|9
|Max Homa
|11
|Jon Rahm
|12
|Jason Day
|16
|Seamus Power
|18
|Tyrrell Hatton
Another week on Bermuda shouldn't bother the world's best. Heck, it's another week on Pete Dye in general for most of the field as well. Holing putts for birdie and par can switch momentum and apply pressure. With the greens running around 11 feet on the Stimpmeter lagging them tight will also relieve potential stress.
Remember, there is no guaranteed formula! Just like the madness of March on the hardwood, big upsets are possible in EVERY match because these guys are that good.
And remember, it's one match, not 72 holes, and truly anything can happen.
For those of you, who enjoy a deeper dive, enjoy this:
|Groups
|Odds
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|SG
|SG
|SG
|No. 1
|Total
|T2G
|Putting
|Scottie Scheffler (1)
|+800
|2
|1
|96
|Tom Kim (17)
|+4500
|18
|16
|104
|Alex Noren (38)
|+8000
|58
|101
|42
|Davis Riley (54)
|+10000
|93
|79
|117
|No. 2
|Jon Rahm (2)
|+1100
|1
|3
|11
|Billy Horschel (22)
|+6600
|128
|147
|93
|Keith Mitchell (39)
|+5000
|23
|23
|88
|Rickie Fowler (49)
|+5000
|14
|24
|52
|No. 3
|Rory McIlroy (3)
|+1200
|8
|2
|173
|Keegan Bradley (20)
|+5500
|32
|40
|58
|Denny McCarthy (48)
|+8000
|41
|76
|32
|Scott Stallings (52)
|+20000
|117
|128
|91
|No. 4
|Patrick Cantlay (4)
|+2000
|7
|8
|44
|Brian Harman (25)
|+8000
|71
|93
|59
|K.H. Lee (35)
|+15000
|49
|42
|102
|Nick Taylor (55)
|+12500
|19
|31
|51
|No. 5
|Max Homa (5)
|+1600
|3
|7
|9
|Hideki Matsuyama (18)
|+5000
|35
|37
|67
|Kevin Kisner (42)
|+12500
|197
|200
|113
|Justin Suh (63)
|+10000
|76
|116
|46
|No. 6
|Xander Schauffele (6)
|+2200
|10
|18
|19
|Tom Hoge (23)
|+6600
|13
|25
|47
|Aaron Wise (40)
|+10000
|95
|169
|8
|Cam Davis (64)
|+12500
|91
|52
|161
|No. 7
|Will Zalatoris (7)
|+3300
|52
|32
|136
|Ryan Fox (29)
|+10000
|dnq
|dnq
|dnq
|Harris English (37)
|+10000
|84
|139
|28
|Andrew Putnam (56)
|+15000
|40
|117
|6
|No. 8
|Viktor Hovland (8)
|+2200
|15
|15
|78
|Chris Kirk (28)
|+6600
|16
|33
|40
|Si Woo Kim (34)
|+6600
|22
|19
|94
|Matt Kuchar (59)
|+8000
|26
|28
|73
|No. 9
|Collin Morikawa (9)
|+2200
|9
|4
|119
|Jason Day (32)
|+3300
|6
|10
|12
|Adam Svensson (44)
|+12500
|38
|41
|63
|Victor Perez (51)
|+12500
|dnq
|dnq
|dnq
|No. 10
|Tony Finau (10)
|+2200
|4
|5
|24
|Kurt Kitayama (19)
|+8000
|50
|50
|85
|Adrian Meronk (45)
|+12500
|dnq
|dnq
|dnq
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60)
|+12500
|135
|145
|114
|No. 11
|Matt Fitzpatrick (11)
|+4000
|43
|78
|37
|Sahith Theegala (26)
|+6600
|51
|66
|61
|Min Woo Lee (41)
|+6600
|dnq
|dnq
|dnq
|J.J. Spaun (61)
|+15000
|62
|70
|76
|No. 12
|Jordan Spieth (12)
|+2200
|24
|26
|77
|Shane Lowry (21)
|+5000
|46
|17
|172
|Taylor Montgomery (47)
|+8000
|17
|111
|2
|Mackenzie Hughes (50)
|+15000
|69
|117
|35
|No. 13
|Sam Burns (13)
|+3500
|44
|115
|9
|Seamus Power (30)
|+8000
|79
|125
|41
|Adam Scott (33)
|+8000
|124
|110
|139
|Adam Hadwin (53)
|+8000
|30
|53
|45
|No. 14
|Tyrrell Hatton (14)
|+2500
|5
|6
|17
|Russell Henley (31)
|+8000
|121
|61
|190
|Lucas Herbert (46)
|+15000
|185
|193
|65
|Ben Griffin (62)
|+15000
|31
|39
|56
|No. 15
|Cameron Young (15)
|+3300
|45
|14
|149
|Sepp Straka (27)
|+15000
|60
|95
|48
|Corey Conners (36)
|+5500
|74
|45
|151
|Davis Thompson (57)
|+20000
|112
|97
|66
|No. 16
|Sungjae Im (16)
|+3300
|12
|13
|62
|Tommy Fleetwood (24)
|+4500
|11
|12
|55
|J.T. Poston (43)
|+12500
|104
|82
|142
|Maverick McNealy (58)
|+10000
|28
|156
|1
