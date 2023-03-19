The First Look: Corales Puntacana Championship

LAST TIME: Chad Ramey won for the first time on the PGA TOUR, topping Ben Martin and Alex Smalley by one. Ramey, who finished at 17-under, fired a tidy 5-under 67 in the final round which included a two-putt for par on the 72nd hole, after Martin, the 54-hole leader by two, missed a six-foot birdie try that would have forced a playoff. Ramey bogeyed the par-3 2nd before adding birdies on Nos. 4 and 7. His final round moved into high gear after he made the turn, however, and had circles on his scorecard on Nos.13-16. Those four straight birdies saw Ramey take the lead after Martin bogeyed the par-5 12th. For Martin, it was an emotional conclusion to the week that saw him have the lead after 18, 36, and 54 holes and as he was searching for his first TOUR title since 2014. Cameron Percy and Jhonattan Vegas rounded out the top five at 15 under for the week.