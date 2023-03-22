With new caddie, Cameron Young shoots front-nine 27 in win

Young was playing for the first time with Tesori, the TOUR player-turned-caddie who forged his career carrying clubs for Vijay Singh and then, most recently, Webb Simpson. Tesori and Simpson, who became best friends, announced their amicable parting after 12 years together on Monday. In a statement on social media, Simpson blessed the partnership between his longtime looper and one of the game’s up-and-comers, who’s also a fellow Wake Forest alum and frequent practice-round partner of Simpson’s.