Back the bounce back from Rory McIlroy at TPC Sawgrass

TPC Sawgrass caters to extremes, which favors McIlroy not only making the cut, which should land no lower than even-par 144, and then surging up the leaderboard on the weekend. After his first round, he acknowledged how gettable the par 5s always are, as well as par-4 fourth and 12th holes, so he knows what he needs to target at the very least. And he can’t possibly putt as poorly as he did in a classic opener.