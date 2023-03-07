PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Betting Stat Pack: Numbers to know at treacherous TPC Sawgrass

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    Blind shots. Mounds. Bulkheads. Palm trees. Risk-reward. Mind tricks. Sand. Water. Florida weather. There's absolutely no place to hide this week.

    The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass hosts 44 of the top 50 players in the world for THE PLAYERS Championship. Pete Dye’s par-72 challenge, stretching to 7,275 yards for the 2023 edition, will play host to a field of 144 competing for their share of a $25 million purse. The winner will get $4.5 million from that pool, plus 600 FedExCup points.

    Let’s take a look at some of the key stats and categories that could prove vital to handicapping a winner – and will likely be areas where the eventual winner will outpace much of the field.

    Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week

    Stats from the current 2022-23 season

    * - top 10 here last five seasons

    SG: Tee to Green

    RankPlayer
    1Rory McIlroy*
    2Scottie Scheffler
    3Jon Rahm*
    4Tony Finau
    5Collin Morikawa
    6Jhonattan Vegas
    7Patrick Cantlay
    9Max Homa
    10Tyrrell Hatton
    11Cameron Young

    Dye will ask you to move the ball both ways off the tee and into the greens. He will tempt you to cut corners and take chances. No two holes are routed in the same direction, so judging clubs/wind is always in play. So are water penalty areas on 17 of 18 holes and 88 bunkers spread in the most inconvenient of places. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, two of the three winners since the tournament moved back to March in 2019, led the field in this category.

    SG: Approach the Green

    RankPlayer
    2Tom Hoge
    3Tony Finau
    4Xander Schauffele
    5Jon Rahm*
    6Max Homa
    8Rory McIlroy*
    9Collin Morikawa
    10Rickie Fowler
    11Russell Knox*
    12Scottie Scheffler

    Playing out of the middle of the fairway doesn't guarantee anything but a perfect lie this week. Annually TPC Sawgrass rates in the top 10 of toughest courses in Proximity from the fairway or otherwise. Getting it close will go a long way to keeping additional stress off the mind – and squares off the scorecard.

    Putting: Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage

    RankPlayer
    1Jon Rahm*
    2Taylor Montgomery
    3Patrick Cantlay
    4Max Homa
    5Tony Finau
    6Tommy Fleetwood*
    7Justin Thomas*
    8Aaron Wise
    9Sam Burns
    10Cameron Young

    Once on the 5,500 square foot (on average) over-seeded surfaces, it's time to pay off the hard work from the tee and on approach. Getting it close here, even from the fairway, isn't easy. So the ones who find the right club (TODAY) need to take advantage. The Poa Trivialis will run true, but nothing about Pete Dye suggests easy.

    Par-5 Scoring

    RankPlayer
    1Patrick Cantlay
    2Jon Rahm*
    3Rory McIlroy*
    T4Sungjae Im
    T4Adam Scott*
    T4Justin Thomas*
    7Will Zalatoris
    T8Collin Morikawa
    T8Tony Finau
    10JT Poston

    Since the shift to March, TPC Sawgrass has remained in the middle of the pack in Par-5 scoring average. No. 9 has increased to just over 600 yards, but the other three par-5 holes don't event reach 560 yards. No. 2 tips at 532 and No. 16, at 523, more closely resembles a par-4 at the U.S. Open. Picking up confidence and knocking off a few shots across the longest holes won't hurt, and a back-nine charge almost requires capitalizing on Nos. 11 and 16.

