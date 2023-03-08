Featured Group Focus: Rahm has edge in star-studded trio
3 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillPGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler sit Nos. 1-2 in the world rankings, but if you think they can be 1-2 this week on the final leaderboard at TPC Sawgrass you can get +5000 odds with BetMGM Sportsbook.
This is just one of many specials focused on the featured groups in the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship, all of whom you can watch beginning at 6:45 a.m. ET Thursday on PGA TOUR LIVE with expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (7:56 a.m.)
Rahm, Scheffler and world no.3 McIlroy headline Thursday morning coverage off the 10th tee, with McIlroy the +165 favorite to win the group’s opening-round three-ball. Rahm is priced at +175, with Scheffler the underdog at +188.
If you think all three stars will stick around for the weekend, the odds on all members of the trio making the cut sits at -150.
In terms of Round 1 scoring average this season, Rahm leads the PGA TOUR at 66.86, Scheffler sits sixth at 68.25 with McIlroy in 59th at 69.75. In their TPC Sawgrass careers, Rahm averages 69.20 in the opening round, McIlroy 71.58 and Scheffler 72.00.
My pick: While I like Rory over the 72 holes, when it comes to this marquee trio I’m expecting a bounce back from Rahm after his Bay Hill mishaps. I’ll take him in the opening round.
Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay (7:34 a.m.)
Cantlay is the heavy favorite in this 3-Ball at +138, with Finau +180 and first-timer Tom Kim +220.
Both Cantlay and Kim average 69.00 in opening rounds this season to be ranked 19th on TOUR, while Finau is at 69.25 and ranked 32nd. Finau’s Round 1 average at TPC Sawgrass is 73.00, and Cantlay’s sits at 71.20.
My pick: Let’s take a crack at the underdog here with Kim in his TPC Sawgrass debut. Finau has not played well at THE PLAYERS in the past and while Cantlay looks set for a decent week, Kim’s number is hard to ignore.
Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler (7:45 a.m.)
Morikawa is the clear favorite in the third early-morning marquee group, priced at +125 with former champions Fowler +188 and Scott +230.
Morikawa’s first round scoring average this season is 69.50, ranked 40th on TOUR while Scott sits 32nd at 69.25 and Fowler 39th at 69.44. Fowler’s TPC Sawgrass Round 1 average sits at 72.91, Scott is 71.70 (affected by a 78 last year in rough conditions) with Morikawa at 72.
My pick: The smart money is likely with Morikawa, but the number leaves a lot to be desired. The +230 price on Scott seems like a great opportunity as the veteran knows the course better than most.
Outside of the 3-Ball markets there are plenty of others to sink your teeth into. If you think Rahm and McIlroy will be inside the top 20 come Sunday, the odds sit at +125. Scheffler and Cantlay are +170 to do the same, or you could go for Max Homa and Justin Thomas at +230 among other combinations.
If Top 40 is more your go and you like Rahm and Cantlay to both secure this, the odds are -160. McIlroy and Scheffler is -200 while Homa and Xander Schauffele is -110.
There are also some special player-specific markets offered for Thursday, focusing on Thomas and Scheffler’s opening rounds. Among them, the one that stands out is the market on Thomas (+450) or Scheffler (+450) to make an eagle in Round 1.
Thomas has five eagles in his PLAYERS career, importantly spread around the course. Scheffler is yet to make on at TPC Sawgrass but they are certainly attainable for a man of his skill!
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.