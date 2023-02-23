At Honda, club pro Collet parlays new belief into opening 68

Collet, 27, had it going nicely in the opening round at PGA National’s Champion course, making five birdies and stretching his score to 4-under par through 15 holes. His highlights included 9-iron that finished inside two feet at the par-4 16th, in the middle of the dastardly Bear Trap (Collet's seventh hole of the day). Having started on 10, he made the turn and added birdies at the first, third and sixth holes, the final birdie arriving when he holed a tricky chip over a slope at the 482-yard sixth.