Special betting markets abound for Tiger Woods’ return at Genesis
3 Min Read
Written by Ben Everril @BEverillPGATOUR
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Tiger Woods says he’s ready to compete against the best of the PGA TOUR in his return to competition at The Riviera Country Club. But just what the betting and fantasy audience can expect from the 82-time TOUR winner remains to be seen.
The last time Woods went four competitive rounds was the Masters in April of last year, while his last TOUR start was his emotional missed cut at St. Andrews last July at The 150th Open Championship.
Of course, we’ve seen him pop up at The Match with Rory McIlroy, where they were beaten by Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, and his efforts at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie last December. But those contests were a far cry from PGA TOUR-level competition.
Woods’ return at Riviera, his first start here since 2020, brings with it some special betting options at BetMGM sportsbook. Outside of his +12500 odds to win (down from +15000 on Tuesday), Woods is +2200 for a top five finish, +1100 for a top 10, +450 for a top 20 and +150 for a top 40.
Then there are some special markets available for his opening round, where he’ll tee off at 3:04 p.m. ET alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas:
· In his 42 rounds at Riviera, Woods has been bogey-free just three times. Two of those came back in 1999. The other time Woods managed a clean sheet was way back in 2001.
· The first hole at Riviera is one of the easiest par-5s on the PGA TOUR. Woods has made birdie or better on 30 of his 42 trips around the iconic layout.
· Woods has racked up four or more par-breakers in a round at Riviera 20 times, or just under half the time. He failed to do this at all over his four rounds in 2020, when he finished last among those that made the cut, but he did so three times in 2019.
· Woods has just seven eagles from his 42 rounds at Riviera, but astonishingly five of them came in his last two appearances of 2019 and 2020. Prior to that, Woods had just one eagle in 2001 and made another in 2004.
· Woods has shot 70 or better at Riviera in 22 of his 42 prior rounds. His scoring average is 70.55 on the par-71 layout. His career-best round at Riviera is a 64 from the final round in 2004, with a high of 78 as an amateur in 1993. His highest round as a professional was his last on this course, a final-round 77 in 2020.
You can also bet Woods at lofty +400 odds against his first-round playing partners McIlroy (+105) and Thomas (+150) in a 3-ball to see who will have the best opening-round score.
On the 14 occasions Woods has played with Thomas, Thomas bested Woods 12 times. In 26 times playing together Woods has beaten McIlroy 13 times with three ties. Woods also beat McIlroy in a head-to-head match in the 2019 WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org