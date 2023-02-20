The Genesis Invitational payouts and points: Jon Rahm earns $3.6 million and 550 FedExCup points

The 28-year-old Spaniard prevailed by two strokes at The Genesis Invitational on Sunday at 17-under 267. It was his fifth(!) victory worldwide in a little over four months, and already his third on the PGA TOUR in 2023. He’s won two of the three designated events and placed third in the other. So, if the formula for the OWGR is the last in line to determine that he’s the best player in the world, so be it. He’s been proving it via the eye test over and over and over again.