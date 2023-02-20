The Genesis Invitational payouts and points: Jon Rahm earns $3.6 million and 550 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
All the while Jon Rahm has been vocal at times about how the Official World Golf Ranking measures performance, he’s let his clubs do the rest of the talking. And now, after 11 months since he last was positioned No. 1, he’s back at the top.
The 28-year-old Spaniard prevailed by two strokes at The Genesis Invitational on Sunday at 17-under 267. It was his fifth(!) victory worldwide in a little over four months, and already his third on the PGA TOUR in 2023. He’s won two of the three designated events and placed third in the other. So, if the formula for the OWGR is the last in line to determine that he’s the best player in the world, so be it. He’s been proving it via the eye test over and over and over again.
BetMGM has respected Rahm for much longer. For obvious reasons, he’s been the favorite to win every time he commits for a while, and it was no different at Riviera Country Club where he was available at +750 to take the title on the eve of the opening round.
Naturally, the only other multiple winner of the 2022-23 season, Max Homa, was the runner-up of the Genesis. He was +2000 as the defending champion. The Rahm-Homa exacta closed out the West Coast Swing comfortably in the 1-2 position of the FedExCup standings.
Patrick Cantlay (+2500) rounded out the podium alone in third another stroke back.
Tournament host Tiger Woods (+12500) finished in a five-way share of 45th place at 1-under 283.
NOTE: Payouts and Points now will include pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Wednesday, Feb. 15. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|PLAYER (SCORE)
|ODDS TO WIN
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Jon Rahm (-17)
|+750
|550.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Max Homa (-15)
|+2000
|315.000
|$2,180,000.00
|3
|Patrick Cantlay (-14)
|+2500
|200.000
|$1,380,000.00
|4
|Will Zalatoris (-13)
|+3300
|140.000
|$980,000.00
|5
|Keith Mitchell (-12)
|+10000
|115.000
|$820,000.00
|T6
|Collin Morikawa (-11)
|+2200
|100.000
|$700,000.00
|T6
|Sahith Theegala (-11)
|+6600
|100.000
|$700,000.00
|8
|Matt Kuchar (-10)
|+15000
|89.000
|$625,000.00
|T9
|Jason Day (-9)
|+4000
|78.000
|$545,000.00
|T9
|Adam Svensson (-9)
|+35000
|78.000
|$545,000.00
|T9
|Gary Woodland (-9)
|+15000
|78.000
|$545,000.00
|T12
|Harris English (-8)
|+30000
|67.000
|$445,000.00
|T12
|Scottie Scheffler (-8)
|+1000
|67.000
|$445,000.00
|T14
|Tom Hoge (-7)
|+12500
|58.250
|$355,000.00
|T14
|Shane Lowry (-7)
|+10000
|58.250
|$355,000.00
|T14
|Denny McCarthy (-7)
|+15000
|58.250
|$355,000.00
|T14
|Seamus Power (-7)
|+8000
|58.250
|$355,000.00
|T18
|Lee Hodges (-6)
|+40000
|52.500
|$295,000.00
|T18
|Danny Willett (-6)
|+35000
|52.500
|$295,000.00
|T20
|Tony Finau (-5)
|+1600
|42.562
|$197,666.67
|T20
|Tommy Fleetwood (-5)
|+10000
|42.562
|$197,666.67
|T20
|Viktor Hovland (-5)
|+2800
|42.562
|$197,666.67
|T20
|Sam Ryder (-5)
|+17500
|42.562
|$197,666.67
|T20
|Justin Thomas (-5)
|+1400
|42.562
|$197,666.67
|T20
|Cameron Young (-5)
|+3300
|42.562
|$197,666.67
|T20
|Rickie Fowler (-5)
|+5500
|42.562
|$197,666.66
|T20
|Nate Lashley (-5)
|+40000
|42.562
|$197,666.66
|T20
|Peter Malnati (-5)
|+50000
|42.562
|$197,666.66
|T29
|Kramer Hickok (-4)
|+75000
|30.883
|$134,000.00
|T29
|Luke List (-4)
|+20000
|30.883
|$134,000.00
|T29
|Rory McIlroy (-4)
|+900
|30.883
|$134,000.00
|T29
|Aaron Rai (-4)
|+30000
|30.883
|$134,000.00
|T33
|Tyler Duncan (-3)
|+75000
|22.748
|$104,428.58
|T33
|Wyndham Clark (-3)
|+8000
|22.748
|$104,428.57
|T33
|Thomas Detry (-3)
|+15000
|22.748
|$104,428.57
|T33
|S.H. Kim (-3)
|+25000
|22.748
|$104,428.57
|T33
|Xander Schauffele (-3)
|+1600
|22.748
|$104,428.57
|T33
|J.J. Spaun (-3)
|+20000
|22.748
|$104,428.57
|T33
|Nick Taylor (-3)
|+10000
|22.748
|$104,428.57
|T40
|Luke Donald (-2)
|+50000
|15.867
|$79,000.00
|T40
|Tyrrell Hatton (-2)
|+4000
|15.867
|$79,000.00
|T40
|Stephan Jaeger (-2)
|+30000
|15.867
|$79,000.00
|T40
|Justin Suh (-2)
|+30000
|15.867
|$79,000.00
|T40
|Kevin Tway (-2)
|+40000
|15.867
|$79,000.00
|T45
|Tom Kim (-1)
|+4000
|11.333
|$59,560.00
|T45
|Adrian Meronk (-1)
|+15000
|n/a (non-member)
|$59,560.00
|T45
|Sepp Straka (-1)
|+25000
|11.333
|$59,560.00
|T45
|Michael Thompson (-1)
|+50000
|11.333
|$59,560.00
|T45
|Tiger Woods (-1)
|+12500
|11.333
|$59,560.00
|T50
|Adam Long (E)
|+40000
|8.217
|$48,866.67
|T50
|Scott Piercy (E)
|+50000
|8.217
|$48,866.67
|T50
|Adam Schenk (E)
|+35000
|8.217
|$48,866.67
|T50
|Kevin Streelman (E)
|+50000
|8.217
|$48,866.67
|T50
|Mackenzie Hughes (E)
|+30000
|8.217
|$48,866.66
|T50
|Matthias Schwab (E)
|+50000
|8.217
|$48,866.66
|T56
|Sungjae Im (+1)
|+2800
|6.460
|$46,400.00
|T56
|Jhonattan Vegas (+1)
|+15000
|6.460
|$46,400.00
|T58
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+2)
|+20000
|5.893
|$45,400.00
|T58
|Lucas Herbert (+2)
|+15000
|5.893
|$45,400.00
|T58
|Ben Taylor (+2)
|+35000
|5.893
|$45,400.00
|61
|Corey Conners (+3)
|+10000
|5.440
|$44,600.00
|T62
|Doug Ghim (+4)
|+50000
|4.987
|$43,800.00
|T62
|David Lipsky (+4)
|+30000
|4.987
|$43,800.00
|T62
|Trey Mullinax (+4)
|+30000
|4.987
|$43,800.00
|65
|Adam Scott (+5)
|+5500
|4.533
|$43,000.00
|66
|Adam Hadwin (+6)
|+10000
|4.307
|$42,600.00
|T67
|Emiliano Grillo (+8)
|+20000
|3.967
|$42,000.00
|T67
|J.B. Holmes (+8)
|+50000
|3.967
|$42,000.00
