14H AGO

The Genesis Invitational payouts and points: Jon Rahm earns $3.6 million and 550 FedExCup points

1 Min Read

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    All the while Jon Rahm has been vocal at times about how the Official World Golf Ranking measures performance, he’s let his clubs do the rest of the talking. And now, after 11 months since he last was positioned No. 1, he’s back at the top.

    The 28-year-old Spaniard prevailed by two strokes at The Genesis Invitational on Sunday at 17-under 267. It was his fifth(!) victory worldwide in a little over four months, and already his third on the PGA TOUR in 2023. He’s won two of the three designated events and placed third in the other. So, if the formula for the OWGR is the last in line to determine that he’s the best player in the world, so be it. He’s been proving it via the eye test over and over and over again.

    BetMGM has respected Rahm for much longer. For obvious reasons, he’s been the favorite to win every time he commits for a while, and it was no different at Riviera Country Club where he was available at +750 to take the title on the eve of the opening round.

    Naturally, the only other multiple winner of the 2022-23 season, Max Homa, was the runner-up of the Genesis. He was +2000 as the defending champion. The Rahm-Homa exacta closed out the West Coast Swing comfortably in the 1-2 position of the FedExCup standings.

    Patrick Cantlay (+2500) rounded out the podium alone in third another stroke back.

    Tournament host Tiger Woods (+12500) finished in a five-way share of 45th place at 1-under 283.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points now will include pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Wednesday, Feb. 15. For live odds, visit BetMGM.


    POSITIONPLAYER (SCORE)ODDS TO WINFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Jon Rahm (-17)+750550.000$3,600,000.00
    2Max Homa (-15)+2000315.000$2,180,000.00
    3Patrick Cantlay (-14)+2500200.000$1,380,000.00
    4Will Zalatoris (-13)+3300140.000$980,000.00
    5Keith Mitchell (-12)+10000115.000$820,000.00
    T6Collin Morikawa (-11)+2200100.000$700,000.00
    T6Sahith Theegala (-11)+6600100.000$700,000.00
    8Matt Kuchar (-10)+1500089.000$625,000.00
    T9Jason Day (-9)+400078.000$545,000.00
    T9Adam Svensson (-9)+3500078.000$545,000.00
    T9Gary Woodland (-9)+1500078.000$545,000.00
    T12Harris English (-8)+3000067.000$445,000.00
    T12Scottie Scheffler (-8)+100067.000$445,000.00
    T14Tom Hoge (-7)+1250058.250$355,000.00
    T14Shane Lowry (-7)+1000058.250$355,000.00
    T14Denny McCarthy (-7)+1500058.250$355,000.00
    T14Seamus Power (-7)+800058.250$355,000.00
    T18Lee Hodges (-6)+4000052.500$295,000.00
    T18Danny Willett (-6)+3500052.500$295,000.00
    T20Tony Finau (-5)+160042.562$197,666.67
    T20Tommy Fleetwood (-5)+1000042.562$197,666.67
    T20Viktor Hovland (-5)+280042.562$197,666.67
    T20Sam Ryder (-5)+1750042.562$197,666.67
    T20Justin Thomas (-5)+140042.562$197,666.67
    T20Cameron Young (-5)+330042.562$197,666.67
    T20Rickie Fowler (-5)+550042.562$197,666.66
    T20Nate Lashley (-5)+4000042.562$197,666.66
    T20Peter Malnati (-5)+5000042.562$197,666.66
    T29Kramer Hickok (-4)+7500030.883$134,000.00
    T29Luke List (-4)+2000030.883$134,000.00
    T29Rory McIlroy (-4)+90030.883$134,000.00
    T29Aaron Rai (-4)+3000030.883$134,000.00
    T33Tyler Duncan (-3)+7500022.748$104,428.58
    T33Wyndham Clark (-3)+800022.748$104,428.57
    T33Thomas Detry (-3)+1500022.748$104,428.57
    T33S.H. Kim (-3)+2500022.748$104,428.57
    T33Xander Schauffele (-3)+160022.748$104,428.57
    T33J.J. Spaun (-3)+2000022.748$104,428.57
    T33Nick Taylor (-3)+1000022.748$104,428.57
    T40Luke Donald (-2)+5000015.867$79,000.00
    T40Tyrrell Hatton (-2)+400015.867$79,000.00
    T40Stephan Jaeger (-2)+3000015.867$79,000.00
    T40Justin Suh (-2)+3000015.867$79,000.00
    T40Kevin Tway (-2)+4000015.867$79,000.00
    T45Tom Kim (-1)+400011.333$59,560.00
    T45Adrian Meronk (-1)+15000n/a (non-member)$59,560.00
    T45Sepp Straka (-1)+2500011.333$59,560.00
    T45Michael Thompson (-1)+5000011.333$59,560.00
    T45Tiger Woods (-1)+1250011.333$59,560.00
    T50Adam Long (E)+400008.217$48,866.67
    T50Scott Piercy (E)+500008.217$48,866.67
    T50Adam Schenk (E)+350008.217$48,866.67
    T50Kevin Streelman (E)+500008.217$48,866.67
    T50Mackenzie Hughes (E)+300008.217$48,866.66
    T50Matthias Schwab (E)+500008.217$48,866.66
    T56Sungjae Im (+1)+28006.460$46,400.00
    T56Jhonattan Vegas (+1)+150006.460$46,400.00
    T58Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+2)+200005.893$45,400.00
    T58Lucas Herbert (+2)+150005.893$45,400.00
    T58Ben Taylor (+2)+350005.893$45,400.00
    61Corey Conners (+3)+100005.440$44,600.00
    T62Doug Ghim (+4)+500004.987$43,800.00
    T62David Lipsky (+4)+300004.987$43,800.00
    T62Trey Mullinax (+4)+300004.987$43,800.00
    65Adam Scott (+5)+55004.533$43,000.00
    66Adam Hadwin (+6)+100004.307$42,600.00
    T67Emiliano Grillo (+8)+200003.967$42,000.00
    T67J.B. Holmes (+8)+500003.967$42,000.00

