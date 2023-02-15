Action mounting on Tiger Woods ahead of The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is once again in the spotlight this week, making his first official PGA TOUR start since The Open in July and his first appearance in a non-major since the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Woods opened as a triple-digit longshot at The Riviera Country Club, reaching as high as +15000 with BetMGM Sportsbook, and it should come as no surprise that casual bettors have spent the last few days lining up to back him at a lofty price.