See who earned Signature Event starts at Travelers Championship via Aon Swing 5
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Jackson Suber's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at RBC Canadian
Bud Cauley went on a late run at the RBC Canadian Open that left little doubt he’d ultimately collect his first PGA TOUR title in his 239th start.
After making three birdies in a four-hole stretch, the 36-year-old had built a four-shot lead with three holes remaining at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. He shot a final-round 65 to top Matt Fitzpatrick by two shots.
But two others in contention late had plenty to play for even though they didn’t have a chance to win.
Jackson Suber, the third-round leader in Canada, and Jimmy Stanger were both inside the mark for the Aon Swing 5 with a few holes remaining in their respective rounds. Suber started the week fifth and had moved up to second place. Stanger had moved up 79 positions in the standings but was teetering dangerously in the fifth spot.
The top five FedExCup points earners in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open earned spots into the Travelers Championship via the Aon Swing 5.
Eric Cole remained in the top position. Brandt Snedeker, Suber and Mac Meissner grabbed positions Nos. 2-4. Stanger, however, made a bogey on the 72nd hole and moved him from fifth to sixth place, allowing Mark Hubbard to snatch the fifth and final spot. Hubbard was runner-up in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and started the week in fourth in the Aon Swing 5 standings.
Suber never quite gained momentum on Sunday in Canada, making three birdies and two bogeys on the front side. Consecutive bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15 prevented him from being able to put pressure on Cauley, but he had built enough cushion from playing so well the first three days that he was never in jeopardy of sliding out of the Aon Swing 5.
Jackson Suber's 84-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 6 at RBC Canadian
"I definitely peaked up at the board a few times," Suber said. "But to be able to play in the U.S. Open next week, Travelers, and then the British Open, I mean, that's a pretty big schedule change, especially coming into the year with conditional status. So really looking forward to those, never been to Europe, so looking forward to that as well."
Stanger found the fairway on the last hole and was 213 yards from the pin. His approach shot leaked slightly left, checked up and slowly rolled back and into the water protecting the green. He dropped a ball, hit a wedge shot into the back greenside bunker, then got up and down for bogey.
Prior to the 18th hole, he stood at 193.083 FedExCup points to Hubbard’s 191.929. After the bogey, Stanger dropped back to 171.833.
Cole earned the top spot mostly from his runner-up finish to Russell Henley in the Charles Schwab. But he also tied for sixth place at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach and finished eighth last week at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Snedeker’s victory in Myrtle Beach was enough to give him a spot. Meissner’s tie for ninth in Myrtle Beach and tie for third place at the Charles Schwab Challenge gave him a majority of his points during the stretch.