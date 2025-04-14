Circuitous journey sees Ryan Gerard qualify for RBC Heritage via Aon Swing 5

It's fitting that Gerard’s breakthrough Korn Ferry Tour win came in the Carolinas, just as it’s fitting he’ll play his first Signature Event of 2025 in the Carolinas. Gerard, whose dad Bob played collegiately at Florida Atlantic and dabbled in professional golf after graduating, was seemingly born to play golf. He received his first set of clubs at age 2, and when he was 5 or 6, his family moved to a house adjacent to the 15th hole at Wildwood Green Golf Club, a public course in Raleigh, North Carolina. They’d sneak onto the hole in the mornings before play would reach No. 15; the elder Gerard would throw hula hoops in 20-yard increments (think 100, 120, 140, 160 yards) to work on distance control. Gerard considers himself a hardcore golf fan; earlier this year at THE PLAYERS Championship, he easily recounted a series of memorable moments from the event, including Ken Duke’s third-round 65 in 2016 which he regards as one of the greatest rounds ever played in TOUR competition.