See who qualified for Travelers via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5
2 Min Read
Written by PGATOUR.COM staff
Although a handful of players thrived at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, no one played his way into or fell out of the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 for this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, the last of eight Signature Events this season.
Matthieu Pavon, a product of the DP World Tour who won the Farmers Insurance Open to announce his arrival on the PGA TOUR earlier this season, figured prominently at Pinehurst, playing his way into the final group Sunday before a final-round 71 dropped him to fifth. He moved from No. 5 to No. 2 in the Aon Next 10 and has momentum going into the Travelers.
Thomas Detry finished T14 at Pinehurst to move from No. 8 to No. 6 in the Aon Next 10, while No. 7 Akshay Bhatia and No. 9 Taylor Pendrith – each a winner on TOUR this season – each finished T16 at the U.S. Open to keep momentum going into the summer.
Stephen Jaeger, another first-time tournament winner this season on the PGA TOUR (Texas Children’s Houston Open), finished T21 at Pinehurst, while Shane Lowry, who captured the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Rory McIlroy, tied for 19th at the U.S. Open and finished the season’s last Aon Next 10 ranking at No. 3.
Will Zalatoris, who missed the cut at the U.S. Open, fell a spot but got through at No. 10.
Similarly, there were no changes in the makeup of the Aon Swing 5, which is led by Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who won the RBC Canadian Open with his father on the bag. MacIntyre missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
(The Aon Next 10 category is slotted above the Aon Swing 5 in the qualification criteria; players in the Aon Next 10 cannot also hold spots in the Aon Swing 5.)
The rest of the Aon Swing 5 is made up of Davis Riley, who won the Charles Schwab Challenge last month; Ben Griffin, who is winless on the PGA TOUR but was second to MacIntyre in Canada; Myrtle Beach Classic champion Chris Gotterup; and Victor Perez, who chased a third at the RBC Canadian Open with a T12 at Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.