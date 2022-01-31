WiretoWire: Luke List's dramatic win at Farmers Insurance Open

LIST WINS AT TORREY PINES FOR FIRST TOUR EVENT

Luke List waited nearly two hours after completing his final-round 66 at the Farmers Insurance Open to learn whether his 15-under total at Torrey Pines would be enough for a playoff. The wait was miniscule compared to a decade of waiting for his first PGA TOUR victory. The Vanderbilt alum earned his first PGA TOUR card via the 2012 Korn Ferry Tour, and he made 205 TOUR starts prior to this week’s annual stop in San Diego – recording four top-threes and 22 top-10s, but without raising a trophy. That all changed on a picturesque Saturday evening in San Diego , as List entered a playoff with rising star Will Zalatoris after the latter’s 8-foot birdie try on the 72nd hole broke 2 inches left of the cup. List dialed a wedge to kick-in range on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th at Torrey Pines (South), and after Zalatoris’ 15-foot birdie effort failed to drop, the 37-year-old was set to greet his wife and two children greenside with the emotional words, “Daddy won the trophy.” With the victory, List accrues 500 FedExCup points and moves to No. 4 in the season-long standings, forever armed with the knowledge that his best is enough to earn the distinction of “PGA TOUR winner.”

BOUND FOR PEBBLE BEACH

A short trip up the California coast for the PGA TOUR takes a top field to the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay leads the notables and is right at home at the iconic course, having finished T3-T11 in his last two starts. Daniel Berger returns to defend, joined by 2017 winner Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, 2015 winner Brandt Snedeker and Jason Day. Day could become only the fifth non-American to ever win at Pebble Beach, and form is in his favor after a T3 finish at Torrey Pines. A three-course rotation returns after using only two layouts in 2021. Players will take on Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club before the closing round at Pebble Beach on Sunday. Celebs return for the fun as well with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two-time World Series winner Mookie Betts, country musicians Jake Owen and Darius Rucker, soccer superstar Mia Hamm and, of course, Bill Murray all set to tee it up.