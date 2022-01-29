The First Look: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay leads the notables teeing it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He’s looking to build off a T3 from last season. Meanwhile, Daniel Berger returns to defend his title as the event goes back to a three-course rotation.



FIELD NOTES: Berger looks to become the first repeat winner at Pebble Beach since Dustin Johnson more than a decade ago… Cantlay has finished T3-T11 in his last two starts here and tied the course record (62) at Pebble in the opening round last season… Jordan Spieth returns after finishing T3 a year ago. Spieth won this event in 2017… Spieth and Cantlay are joined by Bill Haas, Justin Rose, and Brandt Snedeker (who won this event in 2015) as past FedExCup champs in the field… Brandon Harkins – who won for the first time in 179 PGA TOUR-sanctioned starts on the Korn Ferry Tour last week – is a sponsor exemption along with Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Alex Cejka, Mark Baldwin, Austin Eckroat and John Murphy. This will mark Murphy’s TOUR debut after a solid career at the University of Louisville… Min Woo Lee is in the field on an exemption as well. Lee, 23, has won on the DP World Tour the last two years and is ranked in the top 50 in the world, but he’s not even the best golfer in his family. Sister Minjee Lee is ranked 6th in the world on the women’s side… Some of the game’s legends are teeing it up at Pebble Beach, including Davis Love III, Peter Jacobsen, and Tom Lehman.

COURSE : The tournament will return to a three-course rotation after using only two in 2021. Golfers will rotate through Pebble Beach Golf Links (which has played host to the ‘Clambake’ since 1947), Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) before finishing at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Pebble Beach: Par 72, 6,972 yards

Spyglass Hill: Par 72, 7,041 yards

Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore): Par 71, 6,957 yards

FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

STORYLINES: Ten of the top 50 golfers in the world will tee it up, twice as many as 2021… Watch out for Jason Day, who hadn’t won since 2018 when he suddenly played his way into the final group at the Farmers Insurance Open. Day finished T7 at Pebble Beach last season, his seventh career top-7 finish at this event, with no wins… Day would become only the fifth non-American to ever win at Pebble Beach… The 2021 edition of this event was played without fans, and on just two courses, but fans, a third course, and celebrities are back for 2022. Amongst those expected to tee it up this week: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two-time World Series winner Mookie Betts, country musicians Jake Owen, Darius Rucker, and Charles Kelley, soccer superstar Mia Hamm, and, of course, Bill Murray.

72-HOLE RECORD: 265, Brandt Snedeker (2015).

18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Sung Kang at Monterey Peninsula (2nd round, 2016). Pebble Beach record: 62, Tom Kite (3rd round, 1983), David Duval (3rd round, 1997), Patrick Cantlay (1st round, 2021). Spyglass Hill record: 62, Phil Mickelson (1st round, 2005), Luke Donald (1st round, 2006).

LAST TIME: Daniel Berger holed a 30-foot eagle on the 72nd hole (the “best putt” he’s hit in his life, he said) to win by two. It was his second win since the TOUR returned after the COVID-19 break. Jordan Spieth held a piece of the lead Sunday but bogeyed two of his first five holes to fall out of contention. Maverick McNealy made five birdies over his final eight holes and fired a final-round 66. He was tied for the lead going into 18 but his eagle attempt at the last stopped just short. Berger was in the group behind McNealy and needed only two putts to win, but he rolled in the eagle for a two-shot victory. His 65 was the round of the day Sunday. McNealy finished runner-up – his best career TOUR result, although he also finished runner up at the Fortinet Championship to begin the current season. Spieth tied for third with Patrick Cantlay. Paul Casey and Nate Lashley rounded out the top five, four shots back of Berger.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR LIVE