Inside the Field: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
January 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR maintains a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
How the field qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as of 1/28/2022:
Former Winners of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
Daniel Berger
Peter Jacobsen
Ted Potter, Jr.
Jordan Spieth
Nick Taylor
Former Winners of THE PLAYERS Championship (All Years)
Davis Love III
Winner - The Open Championship (All Years)
Tom Lehman
Sponsors Exemptions - Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Mark Baldwin
Austin Eckroat
Sponsors Exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Alex Cejka
Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
Dean Burmester
Brandon Harkins
Chan Kim
John Murph
Winner - World Golf Championship Event
Kevin Kisner
Justin Rose
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Inv. & the Memorial (Last 3 Years)
Patrick Cantlay
Tournament Winner in Past Two Years
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Tyler Duncan
Dylan Frittelli
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Lanto Griffin
Matt Jones
Sung Kang
Matt Kuchar
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Keith Mitchell
Ryan Palmer
Seamus Power
Chez Reavie
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Jimmy Walker
Richy Werenski
Career Money Exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Nick Watney
Commissioner Exemption - 2 Foreign Players
Min Woo Lee
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Brad Marek
Top 125 on Prior Season's FedEx Points List
Charley Hoffman
Brian Harman
Cameron Tringale
Charl Schwartzel
Tom Hoge
Maverick McNealy
Chris Kirk
Kevin Streelman
Mackenzie Hughes
Matt Fitzpatrick
Troy Merritt
Pat Perez
Andrew Putnam
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Brian Stuard
Doc Redman
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
Tyler McCumber
Denny McCarthy
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Russell Knox
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Kyle Stanley
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
Top 125 (Nonmember)
Will Zalatoris
Major Medical Extension
Kevin Chappell
Ryan Moore
Seung-Yul Noh
Kelly Kraft
Jonas Blixt
Leading Money Winner from Korn Ferry Tour Prior Year
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Three-Time Winners from Korn Ferry Tour
Mito Pereira
Top Finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Prior Season (reordered)
Cameron Young
Patrick Rodgers
Hayden Buckley
J.J. Spaun
Taylor Pendrith
Taylor Moore
Vince Whaley
Aaron Rai
Alex Smalley
Trey Mullinax
John Huh
Davis Riley
Chad Ramey
Sahith Theegala
Max McGreevy
Greyson Sigg
Seth Reeves
Curtis Thompson
Andrew Novak
Bronson Burgoon
Austin Cook
Matthias Schwab
Lee Hodges
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Nick Hardy
Adam Svensson
Justin Lower
David Skinns
David Lipsky
Dawie van der Walt
Peter Uihlein
Michael Gligic
Paul Barjon
Dylan Wu
Scott Gutschewski
Brandon Wu
Chris Stroud
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Austin Smotherman
Ben Kohles
Brett Drewitt
Kurt Kitayama
Joshua Creel
Jared Wolfe
Callum Tarren
Grayson Murray
126-150 Prior Season's FEC Points List (Reordered)
Mark Hubbard
Jim Knous
Beau Hossler
Chase Seiffert
Camilo Villegas
Ryan Armour
Satoshi Kodaira
Vaughn Taylor
Cameron Percy
Bo Hoag
Bo Van Pelt
Reorder Category - Cat. 29 thru 33
Jonathan Byrd
Sean O'Hair
Aaron Baddeley
Scott Brown
David Hearn
Robert Garrigus
Johnson Wagner
David Lingmerth
Sangmoon Bae
John Senden
D.A. Points
Ben Crane
