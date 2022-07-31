-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 31, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Tony Finau won the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit GC. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Tony Finau earned back-to-back TOUR wins with a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Clasic picking up his fourth PGA TOUR title. Here's a look inside his bag.
RELATED: Final Leaderboard | Three unique takeaways from Tony Finau’s putter setup | Tony Finau’s heart-warming, and hilarious, ball markings
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX
3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X (3), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 TX (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-12, 56-12), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Tour Only WV 125 S (50-56), Nippon N.S. Pro Wedge 125 S (60)
Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2 prototype
Grip: Garsen Golf Ultimate
Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
Grips: Lamkin UTx Mid