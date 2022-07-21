Three unique takeaways from Tony Finau’s putter setup

Tony Finau, ranked 30th in the FedExCup after two runner-up finishes this season, is one of the headliners for this week’s 3M Open in Minnesota. With the PGA TOUR season reaching its final stretch, Finau is seeking his sixth consecutive TOUR Championship appearance.

His impressive ballstriking is the reason for his consistency that makes a trip to East Lake an annual occurrence. This year, he ranks in the top 25 of Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (13th), Off-the-Tee (21st) and Approach-the-Green (17th).

Finau ranks 125th in Strokes Gained: Putting, however, and has taken steps over the last couple years to improve that aspect of his game. Below we will highlight three interesting nuggets about Finau’s unique putter and preparation.

1. Finau has a drawn-on alignment aid

In the modern world of equipment design, small tweaks can be made to golf clubs with a few clicks of a button within CAD (computer-aided design) files, but Finau’s alignment additions are a bit more old-school.

Last year, Finau worked in close collaboration with Ping through its PLD (Putting Lab Design) platform to build a custom putter. Finau’s PLD Anser 2 model, which was crafted based on his direct feedback, measures 37 inches and has 5 degrees of loft.

Everything from the length and loft, to the depth of the face milling marks, was tested and approved by Finau. Like many golfers, Finau preferred a single line in the back of his putter head to use for alignment at address; his white-painted line pops particularly well off the black head.