Tony Finau’s heart-warming, and hilarious, ball markings

They have to earn their way onto daddy’s ball, however. He doesn’t put all five sets of initials on each ball. He starts with one set, then cycles through the roster based on performance. He’ll use his wife’s initials, as well.

“I start with one (kid) and see how they perform,” Finau told GolfWRX on Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If they’re not performing well, I just start switching them out. I’m pretty lenient, I’ll give them some time, but right out of the gate, if it’s lip-out and lip-out in a couple holes, it’s the next one up.

“The good thing is I have five kids, so usually one of them is working, at least.”

Finau uses the Pro V1 Left Dot, which has been played on TOUR but was released in limited runs to the public last year as a CPO (custom performance option). CPOs are models designed to fit players with very distinct needs and preferences. Earlier this week, three dozen Left Dots sold for $700 on an online auction site. The Left Dot is ideal for players with high launch and high spin off the tee because it flies lower and spins less.

“The Left Dot golf ball is right for me because I’ve always put a lot of spin on the golf ball,” Finau said. “I think the best word I can use is just reliable. I can count on the golf ball in the crosswinds, into the wind, downwind. I know how far the golf ball is going to go. … Distance control is up there probably with the most important things when it comes to striking a golf ball and playing golf.”

The initials, which go on either side of the ball’s numbers, are one of two unique markings on his golf balls. He also has four small lines, with one big line down the middle.