The First Look: Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open makes its debut as a co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR with a field comprised of members of both tours.

Scottie Scheffler, who sits atop both the FedExCup and world ranking, leads the way, while 14 of the top 15 in the world are set to tee it up.

FIELD NOTES: There will be 75 golfers from the PGA TOUR in the field, 75 from the DP World Tour, three from the KPGA, and three unrestricted sponsor exemptions… The 75 PGA TOUR players come from those who qualified for the 2021 TOUR Championship, sponsor exemptions, and the top available players from the FedExCup standings through the U.S. Open… Plenty of notables are teeing it up in Scotland including last season’s FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, recent Travelers winner and reigning Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, and former world No.1 Jon Rahm… Matt Fitzpatrick, who lost in a playoff at the Scottish Open a year ago, will tee it up for the first time since his U.S. Open triumph… Min Woo Lee, who defeated Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a three-way playoff at last year’s Scottish Open, returns to defend… Robert MacIntyre is the highest-ranked Scotsman who is teeing it up. He’s looking to become the first local to win the Scottish Open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999. … Padraig Harrington, who has served as a player consultant for The Renaissance Club, is in the field fresh off his win at the U.S. Senior Open. … Will Zalatoris stands atop the DP World Tour Ranking by virtue of his runner-up finishes in the past two majors. Last year, Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the DP World Tour’s season-long race and Billy Horschel became the first American since Arnold Palmer to win the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship. Zalatoris, Morikawa and Horschel, who’s fresh of a win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, are in the field at Renaissance Club.

FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

COURSE: The Renaissance Club, par 71, 7,293 yards (yardage subject to change). Opened in 2007 in North Berwick, The Renaissance Club has already hosted lots of championship golf. This year will mark the fourth edition of the Scottish Open to be contested at the Tom Doak design. The course is located between two iconic links layouts, North Berwick and historic Muirfield, which remains part of The Open rota. The Renaissance Club has had an average winning score has been 17 under but has a reputation as a tight driving course.

Each of the three previous editions of the Genesis Scottish Open contested at The Renaissance Club have gone into playoffs.

STORYLINES: By field strength, the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is set to be the strongest non-major DP World Tour history… This marks the first year that the Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. It’s one of three events with such a distinction. The Barbasol Championship, played in Kentucky this week, is one, along with the Barracuda Championship, which will be played next week opposite The Open Championship. The three co-sanctioned events are just one example of the strengthened strategic alliance between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. … The Genesis Scottish Open offer three spots in The Open to the top three finishers not already exempted, granted they also finish in the top 10 at Renaissance.

72-HOLE RECORD: 262, Bernd Wiesberger (2019)

18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Bernd Wiesberger (2nd round, 2019)

LAST TIME: Min Woo Lee defeated Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole to win for the second time on the DP World Tour. Lee, who fired a sizzling Sunday 64, topped a serious field that included Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas – who both finished in the top 10. There was a 90-minute weather delay late in the final round, but it didn’t quash Lee’s momentum, who had earlier birdied six holes in a row. The previous week’s DP World Tour winner, Lucas Herbert (he won the Irish Open) finished just one shot back of joining the playoff at 18 under. Lee and Detry earned spots in The Open Championship with their finishes along with England’s Jack Senior, who finished tied for 10th.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel – World Feed), 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (CBS)

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

PGA TOUR Live (All times ET):