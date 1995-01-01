It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
The course begins with a short par 4, dogleg left with a tee
shot over a valley to a rather generous fairway surrounded by
bunkers. While this tee shot may be intimidating to high handicaps,
be advised: this is about as easy as it gets for a while. The green
is also thoroughly guarded by huge bunkers and sits among a stand
of mature oaks -- and is blind from most of the landing area. After
all, this course was designed to host a PGA TOUR event, right?
A downhill tee shot to a fairway some 50 feet below makes this
hole play shorter than its listed length. The spectacular view from
the tee box to the Rock River ahead of you looks like a postcard. A
good drive down the left side close to the bunker and you'll have a
shot at reaching this one in two. If you play it as a
three-shotter, the secondary landing area is lay-up friendly. The
entrance to the green, though, is tight and is guarded by a wetland
left, bunkers and a strand of trees right. The smallish, two-tiered
green was designed to make pinpoint accuracy a must. By the way,
the headquarters of the John Deere Classic is the historic stone
house to the right of the green.
This uphill par 3 will play much longer than it reads on the
scorecard, and you don't see much of the putting surface from the
tee. A set of bunkers guard the right side while a bailout
bentgrass collection area is ready to grab the shots that go long
and left. The green slope runs from front to back, making club
selection crucial to hitting the green in regulation.
A unique hole with a large oak tree in the middle of the landing
area (a la Butler National's 18th) creates a double-fairway.
Bunkers guard the left side while trees guard the right side of the
fairway. The green sits at one of the highest points on the course
and appears to float on the horizon. If you miss the green left,
right or long, you are in for a tough chip to a small putting
surface. Fly the green and you might as well drop another ball. Not
a hole for cowards.
A long, straight drive down the left side of the fairway is a
must on this hole. Trees guard the right side on your second shot
and the green sits behind a ravine that is loaded with bunkers and
is guarded on all sides by trees. Hit this green in regulation or
pay the price. The bunkers in front will see plenty of action on
right-side hole locations.
This is the second-shortest par 4 on the course, a dogleg right,
and also the tightest, so strongly consider a 3-wood off the tee.
Forget about trying to cut the corner, but it's very tempting --
although the green is blind to the tee and tall trees block any
attempts from tee shots leaked far right. This hole was carved out
of the forest and while short on length, it is long on danger. A
straight drive will leave a short iron to a green that has a large
swale, bunkers in the front and a bentgrass collection area in the
back.
This is the longest of the par 3s on the course and the most
picturesque. It's a modified Redan hole, wrapping up and around the
right side of the fronting bunker. It plays into the normal
prevailing wind (watch the treetops for swirling winds), so this
hole will test the accuracy and shotmaking ability of even the best
players. Carry it to the green or carry the bunker on the right and
let the ball feed down to the green off the mound.
This intimidating tee shot must thread the needle through a
narrow chute of trees to a tight and narrow fairway. The small
green is in the open and is surrounded by bunkers and calls for an
exacting second shot up the slight hill. The small tongue on the
front of the green creates a spot for one of the toughest pin
positions on the course. Behind the green awaits a bent grass
collection area.
This brawny hole is the longest par 4 and a severe test of
strategy and ball placement. You may just want to bite the bullet
here, play it as a three-shot hole and try to make a one-putt par.
A level landing area for your drive will leave you with a very long
approach shot through the suddenly-tight forest and over a roller
coaster fairway to a long and narrow tree-shrouded, slightly
elevated green that has bunkers on both sides. Most people will
play this with three shots, whether they want to or not. And course
designer D.A. Weibring knows it, too -- that's why he put a fairway
bunker 100 yards from the green.
It's obvious course designer D.A. Weibring created a "second"
starting hole here, with the PGA TOUR's Thursday-Friday crossovers
in mind. Not real tight on your first and second shots, but they
better be full-length. The green is very small for a par 5, long
and thin, and there is little room for error on your third shot.
Elevated, deep bunkers protect the left side of the putting
surface, while a pond protects the right. Don't figure the
greenside bunkers are a bailout, though, because your next shot
will be down to the shallow green, and any less-than-perfect bunker
shot will either stay in the sand or get wet. The green is
relatively flat and will be hard to hold for those trying to get
home in two.
A hole that from the tee looks benign, but don't go to sleep
here on this slight dogleg right. A drive to a tree-lined fairway
requires length and accuracy. The second shot to a demanding green
that sits on the edge of one of the two ravines that run through
the property. Short of the green slopes toward the ravine, but a
courtesy bunker is placed on the right side of the green to save
most balls from finding a watery grave. Second shot is up the hill,
take one more club than you think.
A stout par 3 through the trees to a well-bunkered, long and
thin green that slopes right to left. This is one of the bigger
greens on the course ... but don't miss it. There is trouble all
around it, like deep bunkers. Watch the wind and your club
selection carefully. And this green offers more undulation than
most of the others.
Probably one of the friendliest holes on the course. A fairway
that has bunkers on both sides to a green that sits in front of a
strand of trees and is guarded by a large bunker on the right and a
large berm on the left.
This is the ultimate risk/reward hole. John Deere Classic
tournament director Kym Hougham, who knows such things, says the
TOUR players will probably try to drive this par 4, which is
downhill and driveable for long hitters. But the punishment for
missing can be severe enough to produce a quick double. Go for it
and miss left and you are in the "Valley of Sin," a tightly mowed
low area that will leave you with a blind shot to a small,
well-protected green. Go long and you will be lost down a 60-foot
bluff. The green is more contoured than most of the others.
Perhaps the toughest hole on the back nine, with a forced tee
carry over a valley and a long, narrow green that is heavily
guarded by sand and trees. Miss this green and you will be sorry.
Possibly the toughest par on the course.
Most likely the signature hole at TPC at Deere Run. This
picturesque, short par 3 is all carry and sits on a bluff 40 feet
above the Rock River. It is guarded in front by a shale outcropping
topped with a huge bunker, and to the right by another large
bunker. To the left is the Rock River, but it should be out of
play.
Reachable in two for big hitters, but they will have to
perfectly place a tee ball on this slight dogleg left to do it. The
fairway is tight, tree-lined and canted in the landing area. The
green is guarded in front by bunkers, some quite short of the green
to throw off your perspective. The green is elevated slightly with
Pinehurst No. 2-style bentgrass collection areas all around. Miss
the green and you will have a very tough up-and-down.
A great finishing hole, a dogleg right that will put a premium
on driving accuracy. Position A is left-center of the fairway,
while avoiding the large fairway bunker. From there, it is a long
approach to a deep and thin, tree-surrounded green that is guarded
on the right by two large bunkers and on the left by a long and
narrow pond. Lots of places you don't want to be on this hole.
