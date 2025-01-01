PGA TOUR Studios goes live, redefines TOUR approach to content creation, production

As previously announced, PGA TOUR Studios will soon deliver a new World Feed, produced and curated exclusively for international TOUR media partners and their viewers with a customized graphics package and specific cameras focused on international golfers. This live broadcast will feature weekly on-site reporters and include up to six dedicated cameras at select FedExCup events, all providing greater coverage of international players, which also allows the TOUR to curate and distribute enhanced content across its social and digital platforms. Following its debut at THE PLAYERS Championship, the World Feed will be produced for all remaining events on the 2025 schedule. Launching the World Feed is the first step toward producing localized live feeds specific to certain countries, with native language announcers and graphics, in the coming years and a major step toward improving the international fan experience.