PGA TOUR Studios ‘a game-changer' in the sports media space

In cutting-edge Studio 1A at the new PGA TOUR Studios, the 82-time PGA TOUR winner Woods participated in an immersive virtual reflection of his career, adding insights and texture that will be new to even his most dedicated fans. With his jaw-dropping shots and fierce upper-cuts coming to life in a whole new way – fans appear to be coming out of the floor at the 2018 TOUR Championship at East Lake, for example – Woods soaked it all in and smiled.