Sleeper Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nate Lashley (+270 for a Top 20) … It’s never discouraged to lean into a talent of a certain age at Pebble Beach. Veterans tend not to be disrupted by the variety of three courses on Poa annua in unpredictable weather during long rounds, but this 40-year-old pretty much is unfazed everywhere he pegs it. The missed cuts come and go with about the same frequency as the paydays, but as long as he’s connected for something a little extra in recent memory, you can’t call it a slump. Case in point, he cracked open 2023 with a T7 at Waialae where he finished inside the top 10 in greens hit, Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, scrambling and par-5 scoring. He’s also cashed in the last two editions of the AT&T, with a personal-best T5 in 2021.

David Lipsky (+220 for a Top 20) … The 34-year-old already has made it clear that he likes it on the PGA TOUR. After scattering 18 starts as a non-member across five seasons in a seven-year period as he played abroad, he put together a strong rookie season in 2021-22 and qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Now as a sophomore member, he’s 5-for-9 with a pair of top 10s, including a career-best-tying T4 to open 2023 at Waialae. In his debut here last year, he raced out to 9-under through two rounds before backpedaling with a pair of even-par 72s (on Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach, respectively) to finish T24. This prop is an aggressive endorsement, so consider a Top 30 market where available.

Lanto Griffin … After taking six months off from competition and after a microdiscectomy in late July, he wasted no time in putting four rounds on the board in the 2023 season opener on the Korn Ferry Tour two weeks ago. He then made the cut with ease at Torrey Pines and finished T37. As returns go, it’s not a headline-grabber, but it’s better than so many alternatives. Perhaps the best part of his commitment to Pebble Beach isn’t that he finished T9 (2020) and T16 (2022) in his last two trips, it’s the commitment itself. The competitive juices are flowing anew and here’s there for it.

Justin Suh … The San Jose native cut his competitive teeth in the area and in these climes, so he always should possess a level of comfort in this tournament, and now he’s back for his second appearance (MC, 2020) with a season-best T20 at Torrey Pines as the nearest object in his rearview mirror. Beginning with a missed cut up in Napa, the first-time PGA TOUR member struggled out of the gate, but he’s cashed in seven straight upon arrival. His combination of tee-to-green precision and reliable putting should continue to yield opportunities on weekends, but consistently strong execution plays up as three courses will require the full bag of tricks.

Ben Silverman … This is all about the mojo. When you win The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club in the Korn Ferry Tour’s second tournament of the season, and via a sponsor exemption no less, you’ve afforded yourself the opportunity to capitalize on a sponsor exemption in the big leagues. It was a little over seven months ago when the two-time PGA TOUR member from Canada was 1,240th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s risen 816 slots to 424th upon arriving for his third appearance at the AT&T. This also is his 60th career start, so any butterflies he has all are fluttering in formation due to the experience.

