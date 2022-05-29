The First Look: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay returns to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, while seven of the top-10 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking are all set to tee it up at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

FIELD NOTES: Jon Rahm returns as a past winnner and won this event in 2020… Patrick Cantlay will loook to defend his win from last year… Bryson DeChambeau continues to recover from surgery on his left hand and withdrew from both the PGA Championship at the Charles Schwab Challenge but hopes to play at Muirfield Village… Collin Morikawa lost in a playoff to Cantlay a year ago and is back with hopes of winning this time around… Winner of THE PLAYERS and world No. 3 Cam Smith is teeing it up… Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth are the other top-10 golfers in the field in Ohio… Reigning U.S. Amateur champion James Piot and reigning British Amateur champion Laird Shephard are both set to tee it up… John Pak, last year’s Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the best player in college golf, will be in the field… Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, and Charles Howell III are amongst the Sponsor's Exemptions along with 2012 FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker and Ohio State alum Bo Hoag.

FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 550 FedExCup points.

COURSE : Muirfield Village Golf Club, par 72, 7,533 yards. With another year of growth at the club – after a hearty renovation effort through 2020 and into 2021 – the team at Jack Nicklaus’ signature course says this year there will be a “little fire” back in the course, with green speeds back up to their traditional Memorial tournament zip. The renovation saw irrigation work done, bunkers rebuilt, the reconstruction of greens, resurfaced tee boxes, and length added. The course opened in 1974 and has hosted the PGA TOUR every year since 1976.

STORYLINES: Cantlay, who won in both 2019 and 2021, is looking to join Kenny Perry and Tiger Woods as golfers who have won the Memorial three times or more. Woods is the only golfer in tournament history to defend his title (he won three years in a row from 1999-2001)… Five of the last eight Memorial Tournaments have ended in a playoff… Will Jon Rahm be able to re-create his magic from 2021? Rahm, who was looking to win back-to-back Memorial Tournaments, made an ace early Saturday morning last year (the conclusion of round two) and birdied six of his final eight holes in the third round to take a commanding lead. He had to withdraw, unfortunately, but it seems like the Golf Gods may owe him one this year… Could this be the week Will Zalatoris breaks through for his maiden TOUR title? Zalatoris teed it up at the Memorial just after turning professional in 2018 but returns for the first time since then in 2022. He lost in a playoff at the PGA Championship… This year’s Memorial Tournament honorees are Charlie Sifford and Ben Crenshaw… For the first time since 2019, attendance will be at full capacity… With FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler not teeing it up in Ohio, there’s a chance for someone in the chasing pack to make up ground… Plenty of Presidents Cup hopefuls are looking to earn some valuable points this week as well. Muirfield Village hosted the 2013 Presidents Cup.

72-HOLE RECORD: 268, Tom Lehman (1994)

18-HOLE RECORD: 61, John Huston (2nd round, 1996)

LAST TIME: Patrick Cantlay defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win his second Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, making an 11-foot par saver on the first playoff hole. Morikawa missed his par from six feet and couldn’t match Cantlay, who would go on to win the FedExCup last season. Cantlay drained a 23-foot birdie try on the penultimate hole to tie Morikawa, and missed a birdie try from a similar length to win in regulation. Although the victory was his second of the season, it came after he had missed four cuts in his previous seven starts. The win kickstarted Cantlay’s fabulous run to the FedExCup title, as he added two more titles before the end of the season. Cantlay’s victory came after Jon Rahm was unfortunately forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rahm was leading by six shots – tied for the largest 54-hole lead in tournament history – and had just shot 64 in the third round before withdrawing. Scottie Scheffler finished third, Branden Grace finished fourth, and Patrick Reed finished fifth.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR