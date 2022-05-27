-
Inside the Field: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
May 27, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from the Memorial Tournament
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday field list as of Friday, May 27th at 5 p.m. ET:
Former Winners of the Memorial Tournament
Patrick Cantlay
Bryson DeChambeau
Jason Dufner
Jon Rahm
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship prior to 1996
Rory McIlroy
Cameron Smith
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Patrick Reed
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Francesco Molinari
Collin Morikawa
Jordan Spieth
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Abraham Ancer
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Max Homa
Joaquin Niemann
Adam Scott
Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Cam Davis
Harris English
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Xander Schauffele
Sepp Straka
Hudson Swafford
Erik van Rooyen
Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
Daniel Berger
Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
Matt Fitzpatrick
Prior Year U.S. Amateur Champion
James Piot
Prior Year British Amateur Champion
Laird Shepherd
Money List Leaders from International Tours
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Chan Kim
Min Woo Lee
Jediah Morgan
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Justin Lower
Adam Svensson
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Luke Donald
Bo Hoag
David Lingmerth
William McGirt
Brandt Snedeker
Danny Willett
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Jason Day
Rickie Fowler
Charles Howell III
Curtis Luck
Ryan Moore
Camilo Villegas
Top 50 - World Golf Ranking
Will Zalatoris
Cameron Young
Corey Conners
Keegan Bradley
Cameron Tringale
Mito Pereira
Marc Leishman
Top 70 on Prior Season's FedExCup Points List
Stewart Cink
Charley Hoffman
Alex Noren
Si Woo Kim
Matt Jones
Carlos Ortiz
Aaron Wise
Emiliano Grillo
Robert Streb
Jhonattan Vegas
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Streelman
Keith Mitchell
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Ryan Palmer
Top 70 on Current Year FedExCup Points List
Davis Riley
Matt Kuchar
Lanto Griffin
Brendan Steele
Anirban Lahiri
Matthew Wolff
Troy Merritt
Adam Hadwin
Denny McCarthy
Beau Hossler
Kurt Kitayama
Matthew NeSmith
Sahith Theegala
Alex Smalley
Scott Stallings
College Player of the Year (Previous Year)
John Pak
Current Year / Prior Year FedExCup Points (Alternating)
Joel Dahmen
C.T. Pan
David Lipsky
Martin Laird
Russell Knox
Nate Lashley
J.T. Poston
Peter Malnati
Pat Perez
Danny Lee
Aaron Rai
Andrew Putnam
Adam Schenk
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Patrick Rodgers
Adam Long
Brandon Wu
Wyndham Clark
Nick Watney
Taylor Moore
Sam Ryder
Kramer Hickok
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Dylan Frittelli
Hank Lebioda
Kevin Tway
Chez Reavie
Hayden Buckley
James Hahn
Lee Hodges
Matthias Schwab
Matt Wallace
Nick Taylor
Vince Whaley
Scott Piercy
Michael Thompson
Richy Werenski
Stephan Jaeger
Brice Garnett
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
