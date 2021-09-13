-
Power Rankings: Fortinet Championship
September 13, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Jon Rahm will look to start the season strong at the Fortinet Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The Fortinet Championship represents the launch of the 2021-22 season as the first of 47 scheduled events, but it’s so much more than that. The narrative of the brief break since the conclusions of the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour seasons takes a back seat to the opening of new chapters in the careers of the PGA TOUR’s newest membership class.
It’s a moment in time dripping with metaphors. If you want something badly enough, you do whatever it takes. Time and pressure are required to form a diamond. And so on. And you know what, they all apply because it’s the manifestation of the commitment, effort and determination.
Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course is the familiar backdrop for the tournament. For details on the proper season-opening exam in Napa, California, how the eventual champion likely will be defined and more, continue reading beneath the ranking of projected contenders.
RELATED: How the field qualified | The First Look
POWER RANKINGS: FORTINET CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Aaron RaiSecured card with a T2 in Boise to open the KFT Finals and finished T14 at the BMW PGA Championship. The 26-year-old Englishman is a tee-to-green specialist. Two wins on the European Tour.Secured card with a T2 in Boise to open the KFT Finals and finished T14 at the BMW PGA Championship. The 26-year-old Englishman is a tee-to-green specialist. Two wins on the European Tour.
14 Brian StuardThe tee-to-green tactician has been a horse for this course. Since 2017, he’s 4-for-4 with a T17 (2019) and a T3 (2020). Also recorded four top 15s in his last six starts to conclude 2020-21.
13 Hideki MatsuyamaFinally got a break after a worldwide whirlwind of six consecutive starts from the Olympics through the TOUR Championship. Placed T3 in his debut here in 2014 and added a T17 in 2015.
12 Cameron TringaleHe’s 5-for-7 at Silverado and still without a top 25 but he’s coming off a solid season that included 11 top 25s, three of which in his last five starts. Checks every box statistically, too.
11 Greyson SiggOpened the KFT Finals with a win in Boise and starts atop the graduate reshuffle. Terrific on approach and with the putter. Finished seventh on the KFT in scoring and fourth in the all-around.
10 Sebastián MuñozFresh off a fruitful season during which he logged four top 10s among 10 top 25s. Hit two of every three GIR and ranked 26th in converting those chances into par breakers.
9 Mito PereiraThe Chilean is back after a well-earned month of rest. After winning in consecutive starts in June for his automatic promotion, he went T5-T6 on the PGA TOUR before a T4 at the Olympics.
8 Taylor MooreAmong the most proficient anywhere in the last six months having gone 16-for-18 with a win, a second and two T3s among 12 top 10s on the KFT. Ranked 10th in GIR and sixth in the all-around.
7 Maverick McNealyFamiliar climes and the fifth appearance for the Stanford product. Continues to flirt with cracking into the top 100 of the OWGR. Ended 2020-21 on an 8-for-8 with five top 25s.
6 Stephan JaegerEpitome of momentum and he’s making his third appearance at Silverado. The KFT points leader closed out his season T4-T4-T2 and finished fourth in putting: birdies-or-better on his circuit.
5 Harold Varner IIISurged at the finish line but the gap was too great to reach his first TOUR Championship. Four top 15s in last six starts and a 6-for-6 slate with three top 20s at Silverado.
4 Webb SimpsonAmong the elite who failed to qualify for the TOUR Championship but he hung up four of his 13 top 20s on the season in his last five starts. Only payday in three tries at Silverado: T17 (2017).
3 Will ZalatorisThe next FedExCup point he banks will be his first but the former non-member was just declared the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year after a 21-for-25 season with eight top 10s among 14 top 25s.
2 Kevin NaComin’ in hot with a T2, a P2 and a solo third among six straight top 25s. Lost in a playoff in his Silverado debut in 2015, finished seventh in 2016 and sat T11 after 54 holes in 2017 before fading.
1 Jon RahmFirst visit since a T15 in his 2016 debut. The world’s top-ranked talent led the PGA TOUR in adjusted scoring in 2020-21 and he arrives having gone Win-7th-T3-3rd-T9-2nd since the U.S. Open.
Former winners Brendan Steele (2016, 2017), Cameron Champ (2019) and Emiliano Grillo (2015), and KFT Finals points leader Joseph Bramlett, will be among the notables reviewed in the Fantasy Insider.
If you thought that the super season of 50 events on the PGA TOUR in 2020-21 was something – and it was – consider that the Korn Ferry Tour hosted 46 events in its combined season that started in January of 2020. Two KFT members played in all of them – Dawie van der Walt and Kevin Roy. Of the pair, only van der Walt secured his PGA TOUR card, and he needed the three-event Finals to do so.
That means that 96 tournaments across two tours were required to help set the field of 156 possibilities at Silverado. It also means that, because momentum doesn’t care about what’s positioned in its path, there are several in-form rookies who are eager to make a splash. It happens to some degree every year. It even translated into victory for Emiliano Grillo in 2015 and after just two weeks after he prevailed at the last event of the KFT Finals.
Silverado is a stock par 72 and it stretches to just 7,123 yards. It has hosted this tournament every year since 2014. While it’s always easier to strike approaches from the shortest grass, the premium is on hitting greens in regulation, but then it always is when a course is painted with red numbers.
En route to his title and tournament-record 21-under 267 a year ago, Stewart Cink led the field in GIR. He also paced it in par-3 scoring (typical for him) and finished second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. That he also finished second in scrambling (10-for-11) was the difference between his two-stroke victory and, say, merely a top-five finish. The bottom line is that muscle isn’t a prerequisite and missed fairways often are forgiven. (Cink is not defending his title so that he can attend his son’s wedding).
Last year’s field averaged 70.212, so the KFT grads will find Silverado to their liking given their familiarity with low scores on that circuit. Greens are heavily Poa annua but there’s an influence (or lack thereof) of bentgrass as they touch 11½ feet on the Stimpmeter, a customary distance on a resort course. Fairways are not overseeded and the primary rough is trimmed to three inches.
Summertime heat eases for the season opener. After a warm lead-in, daytime highs are unlikely to reach 80 degrees. Wind could confuse at times but it won’t be gusty. Scorers still will pounce. There’s but a chance for light rain on the weekend. All in all, the greatest threat concerning the elements is morning fog that might require additional time to dissipate.
In addition to exemptions into the 2022 editions of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship, the winner will secure fully exempt membership through the 2023-24 season.
