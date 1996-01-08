×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Billy Tom Sargent
Billy Tom Sargent

Billy Tom Sargent

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
Western Kentucky University 2019, Sport Management
College
Georgetown, Kentucky
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
Western Kentucky University 2019, Sport Management
College
Georgetown, Kentucky
Birthplace
227
The 25 Rank
32
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.00
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Billy Tom Sargent
Billy Tom Sargent
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Billy Tom Sargent

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

January 08, 1996

Birthday

25

AGE

Georgetown, Kentucky

Birthplace

Georgetown, Kentucky

Residence

Western Kentucky University 2019, Sport Management

College

2019

Turned Pro

$11,788

Career Earnings

Georgetown, KY

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

Personal

  • Two-time Mr. Kentucky Golf in high school.
  • Won five events in college and was named a 2019 honorable mention All-American.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Birck Boilermaker Classic: Enjoyed a best-of-the-day 64 on the final day, making nine birdies over his final 18 holes, to T10 with Matt McCarty and Jefferey Kang.

2020 Season

In two Korn Ferry Tour starts, made it to the weekend in both, the highlight an opening 63 at the Wichita Open. Eventually finished T62. Played in one LOCALiQ Series tournament, missing the cut. Saw action in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event, also missing the cut.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2018 Pinetree Intercollegiate, sharing top honors with Jordan Hahn. The duo finished two strokes ahead of Stuart Easton. Began the final day three behind Hahn but caught him in the no-playoff event, shooting a final-round 65.
  • Won the first of his two 2016 titles, at The Sam Hall Intercollegiate in Hattiesburg, Mississippi in September. Finished the 54-hole event tied with Zander Lozano, the two players sharing top honors by a stroke over France’s Andoni Etchenique.
  • Won the KU Kenny Perry Invitational in October in Bowling Green, Kentucky. An opening 70 followed by a pair of 69s led to a two-shot triumph over Will Sallee.