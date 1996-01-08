|
Billy Tom Sargent
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
January 08, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Georgetown, Kentucky
Birthplace
Georgetown, Kentucky
Residence
Western Kentucky University 2019, Sport Management
College
2019
Turned Pro
$11,788
Career Earnings
Georgetown, KY
City Plays From
Exempt status
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
In two Korn Ferry Tour starts, made it to the weekend in both, the highlight an opening 63 at the Wichita Open. Eventually finished T62. Played in one LOCALiQ Series tournament, missing the cut. Saw action in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event, also missing the cut.
Amateur Highlights