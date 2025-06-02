Billy Tom Sargent betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Billy Tom Sargent of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Billy Tom Sargent returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8, 2025.
Billy Tom Sargent's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|E
|2022
|MC
|69-72
|-2
|2020
|MC
|75-67
|-1
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Sargent's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Billy Tom Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last 10 appearances.
Billy Tom Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Billy Tom Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent advanced stats are available for Billy Tom Sargent.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
