JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
Personal
- Grandfather Moe Demling was inducted into the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame in 2020. Demling won the 1971 Kentucky Open and the 1971 Kentucky PGA Professional Championship, is a two-time winner of the Cincinnati Open and is the head golf pro at Long Run GC in Louisville.
- His great-uncle, Buddy Demling, is also Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame member, inducted in 2006. He played a handful of TOUR events in the late-1950s and early 1960s.
- Brother Drew has verbally committed to play golf at LSU.
- Was high school teammates in Louisville at St. Xavier High with fellow LOCALiQ Series player Cooper Musselman.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Ended his consistent LOCALiQ Series season in style, recording his second consecutive top-10 and third overall when he finished fourth at TPC Sugarloaf. Came on strong over the final 36 holes, with scores of 66-68 to close three shots behind champion David Pastore.
- Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Three rounds in the 60s resulted in a 12-under 204 that left him T3 at The Club at Weston Hills with Brian Carlson, MJ Maguire and Camilo Aguado. It was his second top-10 of the season.
- The Invitational at Auburn University Club (LOCALiQ Series): Played excellent golf in Auburn in early September, opening and closing with a pair of 69s, with a sterling, 8-under 64 in the second round that no bogeys. Performance led to a T6, with David Germann, Charles Huntzinger and Travis Trace. Played his first 48 holes bogey-free but lost any chance of making a move on the leaders on the final day with three bogeys in his final six holes.
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Opened with an 8-under 64 and posted three additional sub-par rounds at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January to T6 with four others. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in all eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, turned in one top-10 and ended the season 22nd on the final Points List.
2020 Season
In six LOCALiQ Series tournaments, made the most of his four made cuts, posting three top-10s—with all of his finishes inside the top 16. Closed the year 12th on the final points list.
2019 Season
Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, making the cut at the Evans Scholars Invitational and eventually finishing T59.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
