Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz
Personal
- 2015 Conference USA Freshman of the Year
- His cousin, Logan Stenberg, is an offensive lineman in the NFL.
- He would like to own a golf course one day.
- His earliest golf memory is playing with his dad.
- Has too many superstitions to count.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin: Recorded rounds of 70-65-68-66 for a T5 finish (his second top-10 in three starts) at 11-under 269 at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded weekend rounds of 66-70 to rise to a T7 finish at 10-under 274 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
2020 Season
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour title at 11-under 273 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. Birdied his final hole to win by two strokes over four players and earn a U.S. Open exemption in the process.
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Used weekend rounds of 67-69 to finish T7 at 9-under 275 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.
TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Used rounds of 67-67 in the second and third rounds en route to a T8 finish at 17-under 271 at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Held a share of the 18-hole after a first-round 5-under 67 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. Finished the week T17 at 8-under 280.
Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Highlighted by a second-round 65, finished the week at 9-under 271 at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, T6.
Panama Championship: Used rounds of 69-67-67-69 to finish T3 at the Panama Championship at 8-under 272.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 73 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in 25 starts, including a season-best T7 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. Finished at T45 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded matching 67s on the weekend to finish T7 at 15-under at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
KC Golf Classic: Carded rounds of 68-69 on the weekend to finish T10 at 7-under 281, the first top-10 finish of his career.
2018 Season
Played in nine Mackenzie Tour events, making six cuts and recording two top-five outings. Ended the year No. 15 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.
ATB Financial Classic: Shot a second-round 62 and made only three bogeys the rest of the tournament to finish alone in second place, one stroke behind winner Corey Pereira. Reclaimed his place atop the Mackenzie Tour scoring average leaderboard.
Staal Foundation Open presented by tbaytel: Enjoyed four consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish alone in third place. The performance was the best of his Mackenzie Tour career and the third consecutive event he has placed in the top 20.
Amateur Highlights
- While playing four years for Ardmore High School, was named the Daily Preps Boys Golfer of the Year in both 2012 and 2013. Was the medalist at the 2014 Alabama 4A State Championship.
- Began his college career at the University of Alabama-Birmingham before transferring to the University of Alabama for his final two collegiate seasons. Named the 2015 Conference USA Freshman of the Year and a member of the All-Freshman team and a first-te