Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 2-10 and Ties QT (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2019 Windsor Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2020 Lost to Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, LECOM Suncoast Classic
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Club Car Championship at The Landings Club: Birdied his final four holes and carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 Sunday and finished T7 at 14-under 274 at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded a final-round 67 to enter a playoff at the LECOM Suncoast Classic before settling for a T2 finish after Hayden Buckley made birdie on the first playoff hole.
2020 Season
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Carded back-to-back rounds of 65 on the weekend to finish T3 at 14-under 266 at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Carded a final-round 64, including a hole-out eagle at the par-4 11th, to rise to a T5 finish at 17-under 267 at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.
2019 Season
Began the season playing on PGA TOUR Lationoamerica. Played in 12 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making seven cuts and picking up three top-10 finishes, including his first Mackenzie Tour victory. Ended the season No. 8 on the Order of Merit to earn 2020 Korn Ferry Tour membership. Also played in four events on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, making two cuts and posting one top-10 to finish his year 100th on the Order of Merit.
Windsor Championship: Used a second-round 63, beginning his day 5-under in his first four holes, to pick up his first-career Mackenzie Tour victory by one stroke over six players. Played his final round at Ambassador GC without a bogey on the card, making five birdies to finish with a 66.
GolfBC Championship: Four rounds in the 60s in Kelowna led to a T9 with five others.
Canada Life Open: Made nine birdies Saturday to fire 64 after opening with rounds of 68-69. Finished the week T9, at 14-under par.
BMW Jamaica Classic: Picked up the first top-10 of his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica career but did so in disappointing fashion. Was only four shots behind 54-hole leader Evan Harmeling but then shot a 1-over 73 Sunday at Cinnamon Hill to T8 with four others.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Appeared poised to win the tournament at Mission Inn in mid-January in Central Florida. Held a three-shot lead through 70 holes, but then disaster struck as he made a quadruple bogey-9 on the par 4 17th hole at the El Campeon Course. Needing a birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, could only par and had to settle for a T2 with Chandler Blanchet, a stroke behind winner Neal Ajubita. Earned fully-exempt status through the season's first-half events.
2018 Season
In his rookie season as a pro, played in 10 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making seven cuts and recording three top-10s. Finished 34th on the Order of Merit to retain his playing privileges for 2019.
Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Opened his back nine of the final round with four consecutive birdies on his way to a bogey-free 65. The number matched his second-lowest round of the season and helped him pick up his third top-10 of the year, a T8.
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Had a stellar final round in Edmonton, shooting a course-record-tying 63 that was aided by his first professional hole-in-one. Made the ace at the par-3 13th at Edmonton Petroleum G&CC. Finished T8 for his second top-10 of the campaign.
GolfBC Championship: In his first career Mackenzie Tour appearance, started with a flourish, shooting a 6-under 65 in his first round. Entered the weekend five shots behind leader Jared du Toit. Settled for a T6 with Lorens Chan and Mark Anguiano, five strokes shy of winner George Cunningham at Gallagher's Canyon G&CC in Kelowna.
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Elected to not play as an individual in the NCAA Championship and instead accepted a sponsor's invitation into his hometown Korn Ferry Tour event. Only a 1-over 73 Saturday stopped him from having four under-par rounds at Nashville Golf and Athletic Club. Finished T30 with 11 other players, at 9-under.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: While still an amateur and in school at Lipscomb, traveled to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and walked away with medalist honors and fully exempt status all season by shooting a final-round 66 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course. Edged Justin Doeden by a shot.
Amateur Highlights
- Played on the Lipscomb University golf team from 2014-18.
- Qualified for the individual portion of the 2018 NCAA Championship but elected to play in the Korn Ferry Tour's Nashville Open in his hometown.
- His 71.20 career scoring average is the lowest mark in school history. He lowered his average in each season: 71.94 as a freshman, 71.71 as a sophomore, 70.93 as a junior and 70.26 as a senior. Those are the four lowest single-season scoring averages in p
- Won 10 tournament titles for the Bisons. No other player in program history won more than three. Of the 142 total rounds played in his collegiate career, he finished at par or better in 86 of them.
- Set the record for being named the Atlantic Sun Conference Golfer of the Week 13 times, breaking the record for most weekly awards of any sport in conference history.
- Won the 2015 Western Amateur in thrilling fashion, making an eagle putt on the second extra hole of the tournament's final match to defeat Aaron Wise at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE