Dawson Armstrong betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Dawson Armstrong of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Dawson Armstrong returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8, 2025. Armstrong aims to improve on his recent performances at this event where he has struggled to make the cut.
Armstrong's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-70
|+3
|2023
|MC
|69-75
|+1
|2022
|MC
|68-73
|-2
|2020
|T38
|70-66-69-68
|-12
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Armstrong's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Armstrong's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 38th at 12-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Armstrong's recent performances
- Armstrong has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last 10 appearances.
- His Strokes Gained statistics for his past five tournaments are not available.
Armstrong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Armstrong's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Armstrong for the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Armstrong as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
