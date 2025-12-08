PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Dawson Armstrong betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dawson Armstrong of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Dawson Armstrong of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Dawson Armstrong finished tied for 88th at seven-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Armstrong at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Armstrong's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T8871-72-75-69+7
    2023T3870-73-69-67-1

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Armstrong's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 88th after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Armstrong's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at one-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Armstrong's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-75+5--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC78-74+10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC68-68-6--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC74-67-3--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC73-73+2--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST5068-66-67-71-127.5
    June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC76-71+4--
    May 25, 2025Visit Knoxville OpenMC75-68+1--
    May 18, 2025AdventHealth ChampionshipT6975-69-74-71+12.975

    Armstrong's recent performances

    • Armstrong's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 50th at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he shot 12-under.
    • Armstrong has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Armstrong has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Armstrong has averaged -0.964 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Armstrong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.964

    Armstrong's advanced stats and rankings

    • Armstrong posted an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Armstrong averaged -0.470 in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Armstrong delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Armstrong averaged -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Armstrong as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Will Cannon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW