Dawson Armstrong betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Dawson Armstrong of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Dawson Armstrong finished tied for 88th at seven-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Armstrong's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T88
|71-72-75-69
|+7
|2023
|T38
|70-73-69-67
|-1
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Armstrong's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 88th after posting a score of seven-over.
- Armstrong's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at one-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Armstrong's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T50
|68-66-67-71
|-12
|7.5
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|76-71
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Visit Knoxville Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|AdventHealth Championship
|T69
|75-69-74-71
|+1
|2.975
Armstrong's recent performances
- Armstrong's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 50th at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he shot 12-under.
- Armstrong has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Armstrong has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Armstrong has averaged -0.964 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Armstrong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.964
Armstrong's advanced stats and rankings
- Armstrong posted an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Armstrong averaged -0.470 in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Armstrong delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- Armstrong averaged -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Armstrong as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.