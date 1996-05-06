|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Ben Griffin
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
83 kg
Weight
May 06, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Birthplace
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Residence
Single
Family
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill 2018, Economics
College
$63,178
Career Earnings
Chapel Hill, NC, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 122nd on the points list.
2019 Season
Split his time between the Korn Ferry Tour and the Mackenzie Tour, making eight Korn Ferry Tour starts, with three made cuts. Made one cut in five appearances in Canada.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts, recording a win at the Staal Foundation Open and posting one other top-10 finish. Ended the year No. 8 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE