Ben Griffin
Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
83 kg
Weight
25
AGE
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill 2018, Economics
College
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Birthplace
Ben Griffin
Ben Griffin
United StatesUnited States
Ben Griffin

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

185 lbs

83 kg

Weight

May 06, 1996

Birthday

25

AGE

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Birthplace

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Residence

Single

Family

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill 2018, Economics

College

$63,178

Career Earnings

Chapel Hill, NC, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2018 Staal Foundation Open presented by tbaytel

Personal

  • Great Grandfather was roommates with Babe Ruth and was a backup pitcher for the Yankees.
  • Walk up song would be "Let's Go" by Calvin Harris.
  • Started playing golf as soon as he could walk. He remembers playing in US kids events with his dad caddying. he shared a lot of special moments alongside his father.
  • Interesting fact is that he's never had a Dr Pepper.

Special Interests

  • Music, travel, good food/cooking

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: After finishing T12 with two others, lost a three-players-for-one spot playoff for the final fully exempt position for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season to Keith Greene. Finished at 2-under and is conditionally exempt for the first half of the year.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 122nd on the points list.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: After finishing T12 with two others, lost a three-players-for-one spot playoff for the final fully exempt position for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season to Keith Greene. Finished at 2-under and is conditionally exempt for the first half of the year.

2019 Season

Split his time between the Korn Ferry Tour and the Mackenzie Tour, making eight Korn Ferry Tour starts, with three made cuts. Made one cut in five appearances in Canada.

2018 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts, recording a win at the Staal Foundation Open and posting one other top-10 finish. Ended the year No. 8 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.

  • Staal Foundation Open presented by tbaytel: With weekends rounds of 66-64, came from behind to pick up first career professional win. After making birdies on 16 and 17, claimed the victory by one shot in his sixth professional start by picking up another birdie on 18. Became the youngest 2018 Mackenzie Tour winner at 22 years, 2 months, 9 days. The final-round 64 is his second-lowest score this season, only the 63 he shot during the final round of the Freedom 55 Financial Open better.
  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Finished the season-opening tournament with a flourish, shooting a best-of-the-tournament 63 on the final day at Point Grey G&CC to finish fourth, three shots behind winner Jordan Niebrugge.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020