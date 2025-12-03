Nominees announced for Jack Nicklaus Award, Arnold Palmer Award

The Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards are determined by a member vote, with PGA TOUR members who played in at least 15 official FedExCup events during the 2025 season eligible to vote. For the first time, members will vote via PGA TOUR CENTRAL, the TOUR’s new player app and website. With voting as seamless as ever, the ballot will open on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. ET, and close on Friday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced at a later date.