Nominees announced for Jack Nicklaus Award, Arnold Palmer Award
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler named PGA TOUR Player of the Year on ESPN’s College GameDay
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday the nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and the Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year) for the 2025 season as finalized by the PGA TOUR Player Directors and members of the Player Advisory Council (PAC).
Four players are nominated for the Jack Nicklaus Award as the 2025 PGA TOUR Player of the Year (alphabetically): Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. The five nominees for the Arnold Palmer Award as the 2025 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year are Michael Brennan, Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Aldrich Potgieter and Karl Vilips.
The Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards are determined by a member vote, with PGA TOUR members who played in at least 15 official FedExCup events during the 2025 season eligible to vote. For the first time, members will vote via PGA TOUR CENTRAL, the TOUR’s new player app and website. With voting as seamless as ever, the ballot will open on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. ET, and close on Friday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced at a later date.
Player of the Year nominees (alphabetical)
*Rankings listed at conclusion of The RSM Classic
Tommy Fleetwood, 34
Southport, England
- Entered 19 events with a win (1) at the TOUR Championship where he claimed the FedExCup title
- Finished No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking
- Finished third in Scoring Average (69.357)
- Recorded a total of eight top 10s and missed one cut (U.S. Open)
Tommy Fleetwood closes out first TOUR win at East Lake, wins FedExCup
Ben Griffin, 29
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Entered 30 events with wins (3) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Charles Schwab Challenge and World Wide Technology Championship
- Finished No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking and T10 in the FedExCup
- Finished fourth in Scoring Average (69.692)
- Recorded a total of 12 top 10s and missed six cuts
Ben Griffin pours in birdie putt at World Wide Technology
Rory McIlroy, 36
Holywood, Northern Ireland
- Entered 16 events with wins (3) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, THE PLAYERS Championship and Masters Tournament, becoming the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam
- Finished No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and T23 in the FedExCup
- Finished second in Scoring Average (69.083)
- Recorded a total of eight top 10s and missed one cut (RBC Canadian Open)
Rory McIlroy taps in to secure second win at THE PLAYERS
Scottie Scheffler, 29
Dallas, Texas
- Entered 20 events with wins (6) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, PGA Championship (third career major championship title), the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Open Championship (fourth career major championship title), BMW Championship and Procore Championship
- Finished No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and T4 in the FedExCup
- Winner of the Byron Nelson Award for Low Scoring Average (68.131)
- Recorded a TOUR-best 17 top 10s and did not miss a cut
Scottie Scheffler’s winning highlights from THE CJ CUP
Rookie of the Year nominees (alphabetical)
Michael Brennan, 23
Leesburg, Virginia
- Entered four events with a win (1) at the Bank of Utah Championship (as a sponsor exemption)
- Earned PGA TOUR membership with his victory at the Bank of Utah Championship
- Seventh player since 1970 to win on the PGA TOUR within his first three career starts
- Finished No. 98 in the FedExCup Fall standings
- Made the cut in all four starts
- Prior to win on the PGA TOUR, won three times on PGA TOUR Americas in 2025
Steven Fisk, 28
Sea Island, Georgia
- Entered 27 events with a win (1) at the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Recorded one additional top 10 at the Puerto Rico Open (T4)
- Finished No. 73 in the FedExCup Fall standings
- Made 16 cuts in 27 starts
- Earned 2025 PGA TOUR membership through the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour
William Mouw, 25
Chino Hills, California
- Entered 24 events with a win (1) at the ISCO Championship
- Recorded additional top 10s at the Puerto Rico Open (T6) and 3M Open (T7)
- Finished No. 89 in the FedExCup Fall standings
- Made 14 cuts in 24 starts
- Earned 2025 PGA TOUR membership through the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour
Aldrich Potgieter, 21
Mossel Bay, South Africa
- Entered 20 events with a win (1) at the Rocket Classic
- Recorded additional top 10s at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open (P2) and Charles Schwab Challenge (T6)
- Only rookie to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs (No. 52); finished No. 56 in the FedExCup Fall standings
- Made eight cuts in 20 starts
- Earned 2025 PGA TOUR membership through the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour
Karl Vilips, 24
Perth, Australia
- Entered 21 events with a win (1) at the Puerto Rico Open
- Recorded one additional top-10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T4)
- Finished No. 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings
- Made 12 cuts in 21 starts
- Earned 2025 PGA TOUR membership through the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour