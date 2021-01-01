×
Nicolo Galletti
United StatesUnited States
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
81 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Arizona State University (2017, Business Communications)
College
Berkeley, California
Birthplace
Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018

Personal

  • His favorite course is Spyglass Hill and his favorite golfer is Phil Mickelson. Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer would round out his dream foursome.
  • "Impractical Jokers" is his favorite TV show.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Banco del Pacifico Open: Enjoyed four under-par rounds in late-June at Quito Tennis and GC to T8 with Garrett May and Mitchell Meissner.
  • The Club at Weston Hills Open: Was alone in seventh through 54 holes at The Club at Weston Hills but was never able to make a run on the final day. Shot a 2-under 70, leaving him T7 with Ben Cook and Andy Spencer.

2019 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 43rd on the Order of Merit, recording one top-10 in nine tournaments.

  • Shell Championship: Made the final hole-in-one of the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season when he aced the ninth hole during the second round at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course. Had a remarkably interesting scorecard that day, with a hole-in-one, three double bogeys, two bogeys, two birdies and a 10 on the par-5 fourth hole.
  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Tano Goya, 1-down.
  • 88 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp-Telecom: Proved that Cordoba GC and this historic event suits him. Finished runner-up to champion Tom Whitney a year after finishing T4 at the same event. Opened with a 2-over 73 during rainy, cool conditions then hit his stride over his final 54 holes, shooting a second-round 64 and back-to-back 67s on the weekend, falling a shot short of Whitney. Eagled the 16th hole Sunday to pull within one of Whitney, who had already finished his round. Bogeyed the 17th hole to ostensibly fall from contention but bounced back with a closing birdie to secure solo second and the largest payday of his career ($18,900).

2018 Season

Made 10 cuts in 17 starts and finished with four-top 25 finishes en route to a No. 40 finish on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in June, defeating Jason Thresher and losing to MJ Maguire in the second round.
  • 87 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Was the only player to post four sub-par rounds at the Cordoba GC. Went on to finish T4 in Cordoba, Argentina, in April.
  • Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Shot an 8-under 28 on the back nine at La Reunión Golf Resort to tie a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica record for low-nine score during an opening-round 66 . Went on to finish T18.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Secured exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by finishing T10 at Q-School in Mazatlan, Mexico.

2017 Season

Competing as an amateur, finished T22 at the Mackenzie Tour Q-School in Jacinto, Calif. Did not make any starts in Canada.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf at Arizona State University. Recorded one win in his junior season, shooting a 10-under 206 at the 2015 University of Wyoming Southern. Was teammates with PGA TOUR veteran Jon Rahm, and Mackenzie Tour stalwarts Jared du Toit and Max Ro