Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
-
PGA TOUR: 2019
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
- Was born in Austria and lived in Vienna until age 14 when his family moved to Valdosta, Georgia. Played for the Austrian National Team. First Austrian-born player to earn a PGA TOUR card.
- Has a twin brother, Sam, who also played on the University of Georgia golf team.
- Personal motto is "Sprechen ist Silbern, Stille ist Golden (Speech is silver, silence is golden)".
- Huge University of Georgia football fan and Atlanta Braves fan.
- Travels to tournaments with Diet Coke if he knows the event provides Pepsi products.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Sony Open in Hawaii: Made two putts from more than 50 feet in the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii (50 feet, 10 inches on No. 10; 59 feet, 5 inches on No. 14). Became the first player to make multiple putts from 50 feet or longer in a round at the Sony Open since Michelle Wie West in 2004 (R2).
- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship before finishing T33. Marked his third 18-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR (fell to 0-for-3).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
-
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time in as many seasons on TOUR, finishing the season No. 79 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded three top-10s, two more than he did in his rookie season, highlighted by T4s at the Houston Open and The American Express. Made 10 cuts in 25 starts.
-
The American Express: Earned his second T4 of the season after carding four scores in the 60s at The American Express. Co-led the field in Total Driving (15).
-
Houston Open: Opened with a 7-under 65 en route to a T4 at the Houston Open, his second career top-five on the PGA TOUR.
2019 Season
Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and ended the season No. 115 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded one top-10 finish and made 13 of 25 cuts.
-
THE NORTHERN TRUST: In the opening round at THE NORTHERN TRUST, made back-to-back eagles at Liberty National Golf Club, holing a 137-yard shot from the fairway at No. 5 (par-4) and a greenside bunker shot at the par-5 6th hole, marking the second consecutive week a player made back-to-back eagles (Patton Kizzire/Wyndham Championship) and the fifth time the feat had been achieved during the season
-
Barbasol Championship: Finished solo-third at the Barbasol Championship, his first career top-10 on TOUR. Led the field in Driving Accuracy (46/56) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.65).
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with one win, a T3 at the Web.com Tour Championship and 16 made cuts. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season with a 22nd-place finish on the Finals money list. Was 40th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Held the 54-hole lead at the Web.com Tour Championship. Finished the week T3 to secure his first PGA TOUR card.
-
KC Golf Classic: Carded rounds of 64-65-64-69–262 (-22) at the KC Golf Classic to pick up his first Korn Ferry Tour victory by one stroke. Held a share of the 36-hole lead and was tied for the lead with Kyle Jones on the 72nd hole, but one by one shot when Jones made bogey.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 71 on the money list. Recorded five top-25 finishes in 25 starts. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 78.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Finished solo-seventh at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova.
Amateur Highlights
- As a Senior at Georgia, helped the Bulldogs claim the program's 29th SEC Championship and was named Second-Team All-SEC by the leagues coaches. Recorded five top-10s as a senior including a career-best runner-up finish at the 2016 Linger Longer Invitation
- Twin brother Sam also played golf at Georgia.
- Reached the match-play portion of the 2015 U.S. Amateur.
- Third-place finish at the 2012 Southeastern Amateur.
- Runner-up at the 2011 Southeastern Amateur.
- Led Austria to a second-place finish at the 2011 European Boys Team Championship.