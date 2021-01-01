Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
PGA TOUR: 2019
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2017 Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
2017 Lost to Patrick Newcomb, Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort
National Teams
Personal
- Started playing golf when he was young and was bribed with ice cream to practice by his dad.
- Favorite golf course he has played is Olympia Fields outside Chicago, in part due to the fact he posted an ace during a round on the course.
- In December 2012 as a freshman in college, was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease. Supports the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
- Aspirations outside of golf including to build his own home.
- Played golf at Florida State and is a huge FSU fan.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: Finished T4 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and one stroke out of the playoff won by Cam Davis. Marked his second consecutive top-five on TOUR, accomplishing the feat for the first time in his career.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Recorded one top-10 and finished the season No. 140 in the FedExCup standings. Made eight cuts in 20 starts, highlighted by a T3 at the Bermuda Championship.
Bermuda Championship: Earned his first career top-10 in an individual stroke-play event with a T3 at the Bermuda Championship. Final-round 63 marked first career sub-64 score on TOUR.
2019 Season
In his rookie season, earned one top-10 and made 15 cuts in 23 starts to finish No. 148 in the FedExCup standings, but earned one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 19 on the Finals points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 39th in the final priority ranking. Lone top-10 on the PGA TOUR came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T5 with partner Curtis Luck).
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Playing in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans as a sponsor exemption with Curtis Luck as a teammate, posted 20-under with rounds of 67-66-64-71 at TPC Louisiana to finish T5. Recorded first career top-10 on the PGA TOUR.
2018 Season
Finished the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Season with 26 starts, one runner-up, three additional top-10s and 18 made cuts. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season after finishing 25th on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Was 49th on the final priority-ranking order.
LECOM Health Challenge: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the LECOM Health Challenge. Finished the week at T4.
Rex Hospital Open: Despite entering the second round T140, carded a second-round 9-under 62 to move into contention at the Rex Hospital Open and eventually finish the week T2, his first runner-up performance on Tour. Birdied three of the last four holes on Sunday to wind up one shot shy of winner Joey Garber.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Contended late into the final round at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club. Bogeyed the last two holes of regulation for a T4, his second straight top-10.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Birdied three of the last six holes for a T9 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.
2017 Season
Finished 11th on the Order of Merit thanks to a win and two other top-10 finishes.
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship.
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Followed up his win with a T9 finish in his next start at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship.
Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Produced his first Mackenzie Tour win at the Mackenzie Investments Open, where he held at least a share of the lead after all four rounds. Began the week with a 6-under 64 and matched the feat in round two to build a four-stroke advantage through 36 holes. Extended his lead to five shots after 54 holes with a 4-under-par 66, then closed with another 66 to reach 20-under par and win by eight strokes, matching the record for largest margin of victory on the Mackenzie Tour during the PGA TOUR era.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T17 finish at the Colombia Q-School in January.
2016 Season
Made 10 cuts in 11 starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada. Finished the season ranked 33rd on the Order of Merit.
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Finished T9 at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship.
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Placed T8 at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open.
Amateur Highlights
- All-American (2014-2015, 2015-2016), ACC POY (2016).