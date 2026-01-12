PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Hank Lebioda has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, posting scores of 4-under in 2022 and 1-under in 2021. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Lebioda's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC70-66-4
    2021MC72-67-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Lebioda's recent performances

    • Lebioda has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lebioda has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.170

    Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lebioda averaged -0.223 in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Lebioda averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts, showing positive performance with the putter.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Spotted on TOUR: Scotty Cameron launches 2026 Phantom mallets

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    PGA TOUR Americas Q-School registration opens

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf returns with all-new rostering features, more

    Golfbet News
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW