Hank Lebioda betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Hank Lebioda has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, posting scores of 4-under in 2022 and 1-under in 2021. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.
Lebioda's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|70-66
|-4
|2021
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.170
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lebioda averaged -0.223 in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Lebioda averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts, showing positive performance with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
