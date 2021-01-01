Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
Forme Tour: 2017
PGA TOUR: 2019
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2018 DAP Championship presented by NewBrick
Forme Tour Victories (2)
- 2017 Players Cup, Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club
Additional Victories (2)
2017 Players Cup
2017 Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
2021 Lost to Harris English, Travelers Championship
FORME TOUR (1-0)
2017 Defeated Johnny Ruiz, Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club
National Teams
Personal
- Parents are Doug and Lisa Hickok. Doug tried to walk on the University of Texas golf team under head coach George Hannon. Older brother, Carter is also a Texas grad.
- Played a lot of sports growing up, including football and soccer.
- If not a professional golfer would be in commercial real estate like his dad and brother.
- Favorites include the Dallas Mavericks, the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers and the Texas Longhorns. Enjoys watching Steph Curry, Dez Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki. Says The Bible is his favorite book, and top cities to visit are London and Whitefish, Montana. Favorite food is sushi.
- Big proponent of College Golf Fellowship.
- Considers Fred Couples a friend and mentor.
- Bucket list includes heli skiing and scuba diving the Great Barrier Reef.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2019 Season
Collected one top-10 and 13 made cuts in 26 starts to finish No. 161 in the FedExCup standings, but earned one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 4 on the Finals points list. Entered the 2019-20 season ninth in the final priority ranking. Best result of the season came at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (T10).
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Used a final-round 65 to earn a solo-third finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. With the result, finished fourth in The Finals 25 and secured a return to the PGA TOUR.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded weekend rounds of 66-67 en route to a T5 finish at 16-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. The finish secured his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2019-20 season.
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Posted four sub-par rounds, including a bogey-free final-round 67, to finish T10 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for his first career top-10 in his 18th PGA TOUR start at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Was grouped with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in the first two rounds.
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 17 made cuts in 26 starts, highlighted by a win at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick and a tie for second at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS. Was third in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing No. 23 on the Regular Season money list.
Web.com Tour Championship: Finished the Web.com Tour Championship T8.
DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Earned first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick. Entered the final round with a one-shot lead and shot a 2-under 68 to win by three, setting a tournament record at 14-under 66. Tied the course record with a 7-under 63 during the first round.
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Secured his PGA TOUR card with a solo-third at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. Made two eagles on his closing nine for a final-round 67 to move out of a three-way tie for third.
LECOM Health Challenge: Finished T8 at the LECOM Health Challenge to post his second consecutive top-10 finish.
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Carded 66-63-65 and entered the final round of the Lincoln Land Championship with a share of the 54-hole lead. Bogeyed the 71st hole for a 4-under 67, falling two shots shy of winner Anders Albertson.
Club Colombia Championship: Carded four consecutive sub-par rounds at the Club Colombia Championship to finish the week T8, his first top-10 finish on Tour.
2017 Season
Claimed 2017 Mackenzie Tour Player of the Year honors and earned fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2018 on the strength of two wins and three runner-up finishes.
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Concluded his season with four rounds in the 60s at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship, finishing T10 for his sixth top-10 finish of the season.
Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Cemented his position atop the Order of Merit with his second win of the season at the Ontario Championship. Entering the weekend 11 strokes off the lead, he got within shouting distance of the lead thanks to an 8-under-par 64 in round three. Surged into the lead by going 7-under-par for his first 11 holes on Sunday, eventually shooting another 8-under-par 64 to go into a playoff with Johnny Ruiz, eventually prevailing with a birdie on the fourth extra hole.
Cape Breton Open: Continued his solid play with his third runner-up finish of the season at the Cape Breton Open, where he entered the final round one stroke off the lead and shot a final-round 68 to finish three strokes back of Patrick Newcomb.
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Recorded his second runner-up finish of the season at the National Capital Open, where he opened with rounds of 65-66 and finished two shots shy of Mark Blakefield's winning 20-under total.
RBC Canadian Open: Earned a spot in the field at the PGA TOUR's RBC Canadian Open and finished T19 thanks to weekend rounds of 67-69.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Nearly became the first player to win back-to-back starts on the Mackenzie Tour the following week at the Staal Foundation Open, sharing the 54-hole lead with Patrick Newcomb, but missed a seven-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff with Johnny Ruiz.
Players Cup: Won his first career title at the Players Cup with a triumphant birdie-birdie finish to win by three strokes. After opening with rounds of 68-67, he fired a third-round 3-under-par 68 to take a one-stroke advantage heading into the final round. Traded the lead with Robby Shelton and Jhared Hack throughout the final round before an eagle at the par-5 12th gave him the lead for good.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned status with a T15 finish at the British Columbia Q-School, prevailing in a 4-for-2 playoff to guarantee starts in the first four events of the season.