Kramer Hickok trades his clubs for a fly rod during his long-awaited honeymoon

Minaret Station offers a variety of excursions for its guests. For example, you can explore the blue caves and glaciers at Mount Cook, which is New Zealand’s highest peak. Hickok and his wife were supposed to do the Dusky Sound Experience, which would take them to the coast and Fiordland, accessible only by helicopter and ocean-going vessels. Among the things you can do when you get there? Dive for lobsters or fish for rockfish that are cooked as soon as you take them out of the water.