Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, TOUR Championship (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2017

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2017 The Greenbrier Classic, TOUR Championship

The Greenbrier Classic, TOUR Championship 2019 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sentry Tournament of Champions

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

2019 Defeated Tony Finau, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

Defeated Tony Finau, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions 2020 Lost to Rory McIlroy, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

Lost to Rory McIlroy, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions 2020 Lost to Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Sentry Tournament of Champions

National Teams

2019 Presidents Cup

Personal

Although born in La Jolla, California, he belongs toÂ four nationalities. His mother is from Chinese Taipei (but grew up in Japan) and is father is half-French and half-German.

Plays out of Bernardo Heights Country Club in San Diego.

His father, Stefan, was an elite athlete in Germany before he was hit by a drunk-driver in a head-on collision which ended his dreams of being an Olympic athlete.

Is part of golf's high school Class of 2011 that includes, among others, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger.

Special Interests

Food and wine

Career Highlights

2021 Season

U.S. Open: Finished T7 at the U.S. Open in June, his fifth top-10 in five starts at the event.

Finished T7 at the U.S. Open in June, his fifth top-10 in five starts at the event. Masters Tournament: Finished T3 at the Masters Tournament in April, earning his sixth top-five in a major championship. Played in the final pairing in the final round and made four consecutive birdies (Nos. 12-15) to cut Hideki Matsuyama's lead to two strokes before hitting his tee shot at No. 16 in the water and making a triple bogey. Marked his first triple bogey in a major championship (1,042nd hole). Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.25).

Finished T3 at the Masters Tournament in April, earning his sixth top-five in a major championship. Played in the final pairing in the final round and made four consecutive birdies (Nos. 12-15) to cut Hideki Matsuyama's lead to two strokes before hitting his tee shot at No. 16 in the water and making a triple bogey. Marked his first triple bogey in a major championship (1,042nd hole). Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.25). Waste Management Phoenix Open: Earned his second consecutive runner-up on TOUR, finishing T2 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Became the second player during the season to finish runner-up in consecutive weeks, joining Joaquin Niemann. Moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings following the week. Fell to 0-for-4 when holding the 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR and 0-for-4 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead.

Earned his second consecutive runner-up on TOUR, finishing T2 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Became the second player during the season to finish runner-up in consecutive weeks, joining Joaquin Niemann. Moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings following the week. Fell to 0-for-4 when holding the 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR and 0-for-4 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open after one made cut in five previous starts in the event. Marked his seventh runner-up on TOUR since his win at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Finished T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open after one made cut in five previous starts in the event. Marked his seventh runner-up on TOUR since his win at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Sentry Tournament of Champions: With a T5 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, earned his third consecutive top-five at the event. Made three eagles, tied with Ryan Palmer for most in the field.

With a T5 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, earned his third consecutive top-five at the event. Made three eagles, tied with Ryan Palmer for most in the field. THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK: Finished solo-second at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, his third consecutive top-five on TOUR. Held a three-stroke lead after two rounds, falling to 0-for-3 in his career converting the 36-hole lead/co-lead to victory. Made six consecutive birdies in the second round, the second streak of six or more in his career (first: 2018 THE CJ CUP).

Finished solo-second at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, his third consecutive top-five on TOUR. Held a three-stroke lead after two rounds, falling to 0-for-3 in his career converting the 36-hole lead/co-lead to victory. Made six consecutive birdies in the second round, the second streak of six or more in his career (first: 2018 THE CJ CUP). U.S. Open: Finished solo-fifth at the U.S. Open in September, his fourth result of T6 or better at the U.S. Open in his fourth start at the event.

2020 Season

Finished No. 2 in the FedExCup standings for the second consecutive season, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the fourth straight year and tying Justin Thomas for second. With playoff losses at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Sentry Tournament of Champions, became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2000 to finish runner-up in a title defense twice in a single season. Became the first player since 2014-15 (Paul Casey, Kevin Kisner) to lose multiple playoffs in a single season. Recorded seven top-10s and made 17 cuts in 18 starts. Led the PGA TOUR in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.45). Represented the United States at the Presidents Cup, making his debut at the event.

TOUR Championship: Recorded four scores of 67 or better to tie Justin Thomas for second at the TOUR Championship. Began the event tied for 11th at 3-under, seven strokes back of leader Dustin Johnson, and recorded the lowest 72-hole score (265). Marked his second consecutive runner-up at the event and third top-two result, including his win in 2017.

Recorded four scores of 67 or better to tie Justin Thomas for second at the TOUR Championship. Began the event tied for 11th at 3-under, seven strokes back of leader Dustin Johnson, and recorded the lowest 72-hole score (265). Marked his second consecutive runner-up at the event and third top-two result, including his win in 2017. PGA Championship: Shot a final-round 67 to finish T10 at the PGA Championship, his sixth career top-10 in a major and first at the PGA Championship.

Shot a final-round 67 to finish T10 at the PGA Championship, his sixth career top-10 in a major and first at the PGA Championship. Charles Schwab Challenge: Held a one-stroke lead after 54 holes of the Charles Schwab Challenge before finishing T3, one stroke out of the playoff between Daniel Berger and Collin Morikawa. Fell to 0-for-2 with the outright 54-hole lead in his career and 0-for-3 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead.

Held a one-stroke lead after 54 holes of the Charles Schwab Challenge before finishing T3, one stroke out of the playoff between Daniel Berger and Collin Morikawa. Fell to 0-for-2 with the outright 54-hole lead in his career and 0-for-3 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead. Sentry Tournament of Champions: Lost to Justin Thomas in a playoff in his title defense at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, earning his second consecutive runner-up when defending a title. Fell to 1-2 in playoffs in his career. Led by one stroke after 36 and 54 holes. Fell to 0-for-2 in his career with the 36-hole lead/co-lead, while the 54-hole lead was the first of his career. Led the field in Greens in Regulation (83.33%), Scrambling (91.67%) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.80).

Lost to Justin Thomas in a playoff in his title defense at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, earning his second consecutive runner-up when defending a title. Fell to 1-2 in playoffs in his career. Led by one stroke after 36 and 54 holes. Fell to 0-for-2 in his career with the 36-hole lead/co-lead, while the 54-hole lead was the first of his career. Led the field in Greens in Regulation (83.33%), Scrambling (91.67%) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.80). World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Fell in a playoff to Rory McIlroy in his title defense at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Dropped to 1-1 for his career in playoffs. Marked his fifth runner-up on the PGA TOUR and first in a World Golf Championships event.

2019 Season

Won two events (World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sentry Tournament of Champions) and finished No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the third time in his third season as a member. Won multiple events in a season for the second time in his career, having also won twice during his rookie season (2016-17). Became one of four players to finish in the top 15 of the FedExCup standings in each season from 2016-17 to 2018-19, joining Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas. Led the FedExCup standings for a total of 12 weeks and finished the Regular Season inside the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 (No. 4). Recorded six top-10s, including top-three results in two major championships, and made 18 cuts in 21 starts.

TOUR Championship: Shot an opening-round 64 en route to a solo-second at the TOUR Championship, his third top-10 in his third start at the event dating to his victorious debut in 2017. Made a hole-in-one at the par-3 ninth in the third round, the first ace of his PGA TOUR career and fifth in tournament history. Represented the fourth runner-up of his career in his 78th start.

Shot an opening-round 64 en route to a solo-second at the TOUR Championship, his third top-10 in his third start at the event dating to his victorious debut in 2017. Made a hole-in-one at the par-3 ninth in the third round, the first ace of his PGA TOUR career and fifth in tournament history. Represented the fourth runner-up of his career in his 78th start. U.S. Open: Opened the U.S. Open with a 66 en route to a T3 result. Represented fourth top-five finish in 10th major championship start. Was the only player in the field to record two scores of 67 or better (66/R1, 67/R4).

Opened the U.S. Open with a 66 en route to a T3 result. Represented fourth top-five finish in 10th major championship start. Was the only player in the field to record two scores of 67 or better (66/R1, 67/R4). Masters Tournament: After opening with a 1-over 73, recorded rounds of 65-70-68 to finish T2 at the Masters Tournament with Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. Represented third top-five in eight starts at major championships (T5/2017 U.S. Open, T2/2018 The Open Championship, T2/2019 Masters Tournament). Led the field with 25 birdies, becoming the third player since 1980 to have 25 or more birdies in a single Masters, joining Phil Mickelson (25/2001) and Jordan Spieth (28/2015).

After opening with a 1-over 73, recorded rounds of 65-70-68 to finish T2 at the Masters Tournament with Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. Represented third top-five in eight starts at major championships (T5/2017 U.S. Open, T2/2018 The Open Championship, T2/2019 Masters Tournament). Led the field with 25 birdies, becoming the third player since 1980 to have 25 or more birdies in a single Masters, joining Phil Mickelson (25/2001) and Jordan Spieth (28/2015). Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his second start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finished T10 with four others at 10-under 274. Tied Sungjae Im for best Scrambling percentage in the field (86.36%).

In his second start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finished T10 with four others at 10-under 274. Tied Sungjae Im for best Scrambling percentage in the field (86.36%). Farmers Insurance Open: Made the cut for the first time in his hometown event, the Farmers Insurance Open. Finished T25 at Torrey Pines, his first time playing the weekend in four starts.

Made the cut for the first time in his hometown event, the Farmers Insurance Open. Finished T25 at Torrey Pines, his first time playing the weekend in four starts. Sentry Tournament of Champions: Entering the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions trailing Gary Woodland by five strokes, recorded an 11-under 62 to win by one shot. Victory was his fourth on the PGA TOUR and came at the age of 25 years, 2 months, 12 days. Became the first player to win in back-to-back starts since Bryson DeChambeau in the 2017-18 FedExCup Playoffs (2018 THE NORTHERN TRUST, 2018 Dell Technologies Championship). Five strokes represented the largest 54-hole margin overcome to win on TOUR since Bubba Watson at the 2018 Travelers Championship (6) and largest in tournament history to date (previous: 4/three times; most recent: Stuart Appleby, 2005). Final-round 62 was the low finish by a winner on TOUR since Francesco Molinari at the 2018 Quicken Loans National (62). Holed out for eagle at the par-5 ninth (18 yards) and par-4 12th (107 yards) in the final round, accomplishing the feat on multiple holes for the second time in his career (R4/2016 Sanderson Farms Championship). In the final round, set career-bests in 18-hole score (62), Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (3.703) and Strokes Gained: Total (7.727).

Entering the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions trailing Gary Woodland by five strokes, recorded an 11-under 62 to win by one shot. Victory was his fourth on the PGA TOUR and came at the age of 25 years, 2 months, 12 days. Became the first player to win in back-to-back starts since Bryson DeChambeau in the 2017-18 FedExCup Playoffs (2018 THE NORTHERN TRUST, 2018 Dell Technologies Championship). Five strokes represented the largest 54-hole margin overcome to win on TOUR since Bubba Watson at the 2018 Travelers Championship (6) and largest in tournament history to date (previous: 4/three times; most recent: Stuart Appleby, 2005). Final-round 62 was the low finish by a winner on TOUR since Francesco Molinari at the 2018 Quicken Loans National (62). Holed out for eagle at the par-5 ninth (18 yards) and par-4 12th (107 yards) in the final round, accomplishing the feat on multiple holes for the second time in his career (R4/2016 Sanderson Farms Championship). In the final round, set career-bests in 18-hole score (62), Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (3.703) and Strokes Gained: Total (7.727). World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In his third start of the season, won his third career PGA TOUR victory and first World Golf Championships title in a playoff at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China. Earned the victory in his 60th TOUR start at the age of 25 years, 3 days. Began the final round at Sheshan International Golf Club three shots behind 54-hole leader Tony Finau and posted the low round of the day, a 4-under 68, to enter a playoff with Finau who closed with a 71. Birdied the first extra hole to defeat Finau in his first PGA TOUR playoff.

2018 Season

Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the second time in his second season on TOUR, finishing No. 15 in the FedExCup. Season included 22 made cuts in 27 starts, with runner-up results at THE PLAYERS Championship and The Open Championship highlighting his seven top-10 finishes.

TOUR Championship: Posted par-or-better scores all four rounds to finish T7 at the TOUR Championship, six strokes behind champion Tiger Woods. Was attempting to become the first player to successfully defend the TOUR Championship title.

Posted par-or-better scores all four rounds to finish T7 at the TOUR Championship, six strokes behind champion Tiger Woods. Was attempting to become the first player to successfully defend the TOUR Championship title. BMW Championship: Tied Billy Horschel for third at the BMW Championship to move from outside the top 30 to No. 18 in the FedExCup standings and into the TOUR Championship. Opened with rounds of 63-64 to record a 36-hole score of sub-130 for the first time in his career and hold the second-round lead.

Tied Billy Horschel for third at the BMW Championship to move from outside the top 30 to No. 18 in the FedExCup standings and into the TOUR Championship. Opened with rounds of 63-64 to record a 36-hole score of sub-130 for the first time in his career and hold the second-round lead. The Open Championship: Played in the final pairing at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie en route to a T2 finish, his third top-10 in just six major championship appearances (T5/2017 U.S. Open, T6/2018 U.S. Open, T2/2018 The Open). Shared the 54-hole lead with Kevin Kisner and Jordan Spieth at 9-under. Suffered a bogey-bogey-double bogey stretch on the front nine (Nos. 5, 6 and 7) of the final round, but rallied with birdies at 10 and 14 to reclaim a share of the lead, tied with Francesco Molinari at 7-under. While Molinari finished at 8-under, dropped a shot at No. 17 to fall two strokes behind. Finished in a four-way tie for second at 6-under. The 2016-17 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year was trying to join seven former Rookies of the Year who had gone on to win The Open (Jordan Spieth, Todd Hamilton, Ben Curtis, Stewart Cink, Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and John Daly).

Played in the final pairing at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie en route to a T2 finish, his third top-10 in just six major championship appearances (T5/2017 U.S. Open, T6/2018 U.S. Open, T2/2018 The Open). Shared the 54-hole lead with Kevin Kisner and Jordan Spieth at 9-under. Suffered a bogey-bogey-double bogey stretch on the front nine (Nos. 5, 6 and 7) of the final round, but rallied with birdies at 10 and 14 to reclaim a share of the lead, tied with Francesco Molinari at 7-under. While Molinari finished at 8-under, dropped a shot at No. 17 to fall two strokes behind. Finished in a four-way tie for second at 6-under. The 2016-17 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year was trying to join seven former Rookies of the Year who had gone on to win The Open (Jordan Spieth, Todd Hamilton, Ben Curtis, Stewart Cink, Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and John Daly). U.S. Open: Finished 6-over 286 and five strokes behind champion Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open. Marked his second top-10 finish in five major championship starts, with both coming at the U.S. Open (T5/2017, T6/2018).

Finished 6-over 286 and five strokes behind champion Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open. Marked his second top-10 finish in five major championship starts, with both coming at the U.S. Open (T5/2017, T6/2018). THE PLAYERS Championship: Recorded four under-par scores for the first time since the start of the season, finishing T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Earned best result among the 21 first-timers in the field. The runner-up was his best finish since winning the 2017 TOUR Championship.

Recorded four under-par scores for the first time since the start of the season, finishing T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Earned best result among the 21 first-timers in the field. The runner-up was his best finish since winning the 2017 TOUR Championship. Genesis Open: In his first start at the Genesis Open, closed with matching 3-under 68s to finish T9.

In his first start at the Genesis Open, closed with matching 3-under 68s to finish T9. CIMB Classic: In his first start of the season, finished T3 at the CIMB Classic. Following a 7-under 65 in the first round, was just one shot off the lead and played each of the next two rounds 5-under. The even-par 72 Sunday left him seven shots behind the winner.

2017 Season

Was named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, as voted by his peers, after winning twice, including the FedExCup Playoffs finale, the TOUR Championship. Made 20 of 28 cuts, highlighted by his first career PGA TOUR victory at The Greenbrier Classic. Finished inside the top 20 in three of four FedExCup Playoffs events, including his second win of the season at the TOUR Championship. In addition to his two victories, claimed top-five finishes at the U.S. Open and Sanderson Farms Championship, both T5s. Ended his rookie season ranked third in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship: In his first appearance at the TOUR Championship, overcame a two-stroke deficit in the final round at East Lake with a 2-under 68 to claim a one-stroke victory over FedExCup champion Justin Thomas at 12-under 269. Was one of only two players to post sub-par scores in all four rounds, with Brooks Koepka being the other. With the win, became the first rookie to win the TOUR Championship in the FedExCup era.

In his first appearance at the TOUR Championship, overcame a two-stroke deficit in the final round at East Lake with a 2-under 68 to claim a one-stroke victory over FedExCup champion Justin Thomas at 12-under 269. Was one of only two players to post sub-par scores in all four rounds, with Brooks Koepka being the other. With the win, became the first rookie to win the TOUR Championship in the FedExCup era. The Greenbrier Classic: Birdied two of the last three holes, highlighted by a pitching wedge from 161 yards to 3'3" for birdie on the 18th hole, en route to a one-stroke victory over Robert Streb at The Greenbrier Classic. His first PGA TOUR victory came in his 23rd start at the age of 23 years, eight months and 14 days, becoming the 12th player under the age of 25 to win on TOUR on the season, the most since 1970. Entered the final round trailing Sebastian Munoz by three strokes, becoming the seventh come-from-behind champion at the event. With the victory, moved to No. 27 in the FedExCup standings. By finishing as one of the top-four players out of the top-12 and ties (not otherwise eligible), earned a spot in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. With his winning score of 14-under 277, joined Scott Stallings (2011) and Ted Potter Jr. (2012) as rookie winners of The Greenbrier Classic and became the fourth rookie to win on TOUR in 2016-17.

Birdied two of the last three holes, highlighted by a pitching wedge from 161 yards to 3'3" for birdie on the 18th hole, en route to a one-stroke victory over Robert Streb at The Greenbrier Classic. His first PGA TOUR victory came in his 23rd start at the age of 23 years, eight months and 14 days, becoming the 12th player under the age of 25 to win on TOUR on the season, the most since 1970. Entered the final round trailing Sebastian Munoz by three strokes, becoming the seventh come-from-behind champion at the event. With the victory, moved to No. 27 in the FedExCup standings. By finishing as one of the top-four players out of the top-12 and ties (not otherwise eligible), earned a spot in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. With his winning score of 14-under 277, joined Scott Stallings (2011) and Ted Potter Jr. (2012) as rookie winners of The Greenbrier Classic and became the fourth rookie to win on TOUR in 2016-17. U.S. Open: Finished T5 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin while seeking to become the first player since Francis Ouimet in 1913 to win the U.S. Open in his first attempt. Was also looking to join Ouimet, Ben Curtis (2003/The Open Championship) and Keegan Bradley (2011/PGA Championship) as a title winner in his first major championship appearance. Top-10 result earned a trip to Shinnecock Hills for the 2018 U.S. Open.

Finished T5 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin while seeking to become the first player since Francis Ouimet in 1913 to win the U.S. Open in his first attempt. Was also looking to join Ouimet, Ben Curtis (2003/The Open Championship) and Keegan Bradley (2011/PGA Championship) as a title winner in his first major championship appearance. Top-10 result earned a trip to Shinnecock Hills for the 2018 U.S. Open. Sanderson Farms Championship: Offset two bogeys in the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship with a pair of eagles, both on par-4 holes. He first holed his approach shot at the second hole, then sank a greenside bunker shot at the short 15th. Finished in a tie for fifth at 15-under 273 with Hiroshi Iwata and Lucas Glover.

2016 Season

Among seven top-25 finishes in 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, four were top-10 showings including two third-place finishes. Following the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finished 31st on the Korn Ferry Tour priority list. Missed the cut in his only two PGA TOUR starts at the CareerBuilder Challenge and Farmers Insurance Open.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Finished as the bubble boy in the regular season at No. 26 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list, falling $975 short of 25th place and a PGA TOUR card. Despite being the bubble boy in the Regular Season, secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a T9 finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to clinch one of the 25 TOUR cards given out during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Finished as the bubble boy in the regular season at No. 26 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list, falling $975 short of 25th place and a PGA TOUR card. Despite being the bubble boy in the Regular Season, secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a T9 finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to clinch one of the 25 TOUR cards given out during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Recorded his third top-five in four starts with a T4 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper. Fired a third-round 64 to get within one shot of the lead after 54 holes before a final-round 69.

Recorded his third top-five in four starts with a T4 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper. Fired a third-round 64 to get within one shot of the lead after 54 holes before a final-round 69. Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Recorded his second consecutive top-three finish with a T3 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.

Recorded his second consecutive top-three finish with a T3 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Posted the first top-10 of his Korn Ferry Tour career with a third-place finish at the Utah Championship. Entered the final round in a tie for ninth, but closed with a 6-under 65 for a 12-under 272 total, three shots back of winner Nicholas Lindheim.

2015 Season

Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: His first career cut came at the News Sentinel Open in his second start, a T42 finish.

Amateur Highlights