Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2018 Web.com Tour Championship
National Teams
- 2015 Walker Cup
- 2014 Eisenhower Trophy
Personal
- Attended Georgetown Prep outside Washington, D.C.
- Brother played golf at Loyola (Md.) and uncle, Mike McCarthy, played golf at James Madison. Sister, Christina, played lacrosse at James Madison.
- Enjoys anything outdoors, the beach and ping-pong.
- Played guard for his high school basketball team all four years.
- Enjoys anything outdoors, the beach and ping-pong.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, finishing the season No. 73 in the FedExCup standings. Earned four top-10s, more than in the previous two seasons combined, and made 18 cuts in 23 starts. Led the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.988) for the second consecutive season.
2019 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, ending the season at No. 111 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded two top-10s and made 16 cuts in 28 starts.
-
Valspar Championship: In his tournament debut at the Valspar Championship, recorded matching 69s on the weekend to finish T9 with three others.
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Following rounds of 71-68-69 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, closed on Sunday at the Country Club of Jackson with six birdies and one bogey to finish T7 with six others at 13-under 275.
2018 Season
Claimed four top-25 finishes on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a solo-fourth at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, ending his season at No. 149 in the FedExCup standings. Competed in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, picking up four top-15 finishes, including a win at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship. With his victory, finished No. 1 on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list, earning exempt status on the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season as well as a spot in the 2019 PLAYERS Championship field. Also entered the 2018-19 season with two available starts under the Minor Medical Extension category to earn 110 FedExCup points, looking to match or better No. 125 Seamus Power's 377 and move in to the Top 125 category.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Posted rounds of 64-65-67-65–261 (-23) at the Web.com Tour Championship to pick up his first Korn Ferry Tour victory by four strokes. Secured his spot as the 2018 Finals money list leader with his finish.
-
DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Finished T9 at 8-under 272 at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick, earning his return to the PGA TOUR in the process after a T5 the week before at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Opened the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship with a 5-under 66. Finished the week T5.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Replaced Martin Piller in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans when Piller withdrew before Thursday's first round. Teamed with Piller's original partner, Joel Dahmen, to finish T25, but made history as the first team to tee off Saturday with walk-up music at a PGA TOUR event. Song selection for the duo was "I'm Alright" by Kenny Loggins – made famous in the "Caddyshack" movie soundtrack.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Finished solo-fourth at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, marking the first time in 13 career starts on TOUR that he completed a tournament with four under-par rounds (66-69-71-70). Previous best finish on TOUR came as an amateur at the 2015 U.S. Open (T42).
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, four top-10s and 18 cuts made. Was 25th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 12th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Recorded his fourth top-10 of the season with a T9 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco to secure his PGA TOUR card for the first time.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Played his way into a four-way tie for the 54-hole lead at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz with a 7-under 64 despite a bogey at the last. Played a 10-hole stretch of the third round in 9-under par.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Recorded a season-best T5 finish at the Utah Championship, where he finished two shots out of a playoff.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Next top-10 came in Mexico, where he carded 71-72 on the weekend for a T8.
-
Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega: Arrived in Panama after posting a T12 at the Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega.
Amateur Highlights
- Named All-Met Player of the Year in 2010 at Georgetown Prep.
- Helped the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team to a 13.5-10.5 victory in Scotland against the European squad.
- Won the 2010 Junior PGA Championship, shooting 9-under 207.
- Won the Maryland State Amateur in 2013 and 2014.
- Three-time Maryland Open winner (2010, 2013, 2015).
- Named ACC Freshman of the Year at the University of Virginia.
- Named to the All-ACC squad, just the fourth freshman at UVA to earn that honor.
- Honorable mention selection to the PING All-America Team as a sophomore.
- Named a second-team All-American by PING and Golfweek as a junior in 2013-14.
- Became the first UVA player named to the Ben Hogan Watch List, presented annually to the nation's top golfer.
- Named a third-team All-American by PING and received honorable mention honors from Golfweek as a senior in 2014-15.
- Led the team in stroke average for three consecutive seasons.
- Finished his career with 21 career top-10 finishes which ranks No. 4 all-time at UVA.
- Finished 42nd at the 2015 U.S. Open shortly after graduating from Virginia.
- 2014 USGA three-man World Amateur Team.