25M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Denny McCarthy finished tied for sixteenth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1664-66-71-68-11
    2024T2468-70-66-66-10
    2023T3265-68-68-70-9
    2022T4871-64-71-66-8

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for sixteenth after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-67-70-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2870-69-76-68+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-67-72-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-69-69-63-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-68-70-65-1558.714
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1269-64-70-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5770-74-76-76+1610.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5572-75-77-76+1210.500

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has three top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.460

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.471 in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five tournaments, McCarthy sported a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

