Denny McCarthy betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Denny McCarthy finished tied for sixteenth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
McCarthy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|2024
|T24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|2023
|T32
|65-68-68-70
|-9
|2022
|T48
|71-64-71-66
|-8
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for sixteenth after posting a score of 11-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-67-70
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|70-69-76-68
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-67-72-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-63
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|69-64-70-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|70-74-76-76
|+16
|10.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|55
|72-75-77-76
|+12
|10.500
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has three top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.460
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.471 in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five tournaments, McCarthy sported a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
