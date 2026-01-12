Denny McCarthy betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

McCarthy has three top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

McCarthy has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.